Wincanton awards significant IKEA distribution centre fit-out contract to Glencar in Ireland

The project will include the fit-out of an existing 280,000 sq ft warehouse unit, together with their new office space and associated civil engineering works.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been appointed by leading British logistics provider Wincanton, to fit out a 280,000 sq ft IKEA warehouse at a site in Dublin, Ireland.

The project also incorporates the fit-out of their new office space, sprinklers, racking, the installation of a new security hut and all associated civil engineering works. The works commenced in April and overall is expected to take 22 weeks, with practical completion expected towards the end of September 2023.

Commenting on the appointment Rory McGillycuddy, Country Director of Glencar’s Ireland division said:

“Our offering in Ireland and the UK continues to advance rapidly with Glencar recently being appointed to several fit-out projects, in addition to entering new markets such as the Data Centre and Ports sectors to supplement our core market of Industrial and Logistics delivery.

For this scheme in Dublin, we are working closely with our special projects division that specialises in fit-out works across Great Britain. This project underpins our continued growth in Ireland, collaborating with existing major partners that we work with in the UK, as well as new customers in the Irish market.”

As specialists in the Industrial and Logistics sector, the knowledge and expertise we have developed in the past seven years in the UK, transfers itself perfectly to support the needs of a growing number of occupiers in Ireland requiring complex construction, fit-out and commissioning works.

We look forward to working with Wincanton in Dublin and will deliver this facility to their exacting standards.

