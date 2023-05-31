Barratt Homes Yorkshire East launches brand new 120-home development in Bridlington

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East has announced the launch of the first homes for sale at its brand new 120-home development in Bridlington.

Called The Sands, the coastal development will comprise a selection of two, three and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes and feature 12 of Barratt Homes’ signature house types.

Located on Kingsgate just a short walk from Bridlington’s South Beach, The Sands is ideally situated offering a coastal location for a wide variety of buyers. With unrivalled access to East Yorkshire’s seaside towns and villages, The Sands also benefits from excellent commuter links to Driffield, Hull and York.

The seaside development also benefits from excellent local amenities nearby such as shops including Morrisons and Lidl, pubs and restaurants including Burlington’s Restaurant and Lobster Pot, and schools such as Hilderthorpe Primary School just a short walk away.

Interested buyers can now visit the sales office at the development with prices ranging from £272,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home and a four-bedroom detached home starting from £315,000. The highly anticipated show homes are also expected to open their doors this autumn.

The development is also expected to create approximately 120 jobs for the area.

Not only will the homes at The Sands be energy efficient, but the development will also boast a multitude of ecological measures including integrated bat tubes, sparrow terraces, bird boxes and built-in swift boxes. Selected plots also include electric vehicle charging points.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East commented: “We’re really pleased to be opening our sales office at The Sands. It is an exciting development in a fantastic coastal location and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers as they choose their new home in Bridlington.

“With homes to suit a wide range of buyers, we expect The Sands to be incredibly popular and are excited to announce the opening of our show homes in the coming months.”

The Sands is an energy-efficient development of two, three and four-bedroom homes available in Bridlington. To find out more about the launch and to register your interest, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002597-the-sands/

