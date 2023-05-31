Blueprint Interiors completes Gleeds Manchester office transformation

International property and construction consultancy Gleeds has recently completed the transformation of its Manchester office. The project was undertaken by workplace consultancy and interior fit-out specialists, Blueprint interiors and will allow the business to remain in its city centre location.

Situated at Abbey House on Mosely Street, Gleeds opted for renovation as opposed to relocation in order to retain its connectivity, giving its 80-strong staff more options to walk, cycle, or use public transport to get to work. The refurbishment forms part of a wider strategy to create a unified yet unique style for all Gleeds UK sites, delivering offices that reflect regional cultures and traditions.

The new layout incorporates a relaxed, welcoming area for visitors, collaboration and break out spaces, relaxation zones, and a workplace café to promote healthy eating and wellbeing. Versatile desk, seating, and meeting room arrangements with access to the latest high specification video conferencing and digital technology enable collaboration on a global basis.

BRIAN MCARDLE

Brian McArdle, director at Gleeds said, “Blueprint Interiors has helped us to create a showcase office in Manchester. We now have a sustainable, fit for purpose space that has boosted morale and increased levels of employee engagement, making embracing hybrid working easier for all. By embedding more technology, we’re also enabling teams to collaborate more effectively across the UK and on international projects. This renovation has set a new corporate benchmark that will attract professionals to join us, impress our clients and be enjoyed by our employees.”

Andy Sawyer, project director from Blueprint Interiors added, “The design principles were driven by a desire to provide a more open plan hybrid work environment that reflects the way people prefer to work has significantly changed. The office has also been designed to embrace the Gleeds vision and values in all areas to create an office space that inspires people to be happy and motivated to deliver their best work.”

Blueprint Interiors has been working with senior leaders at Gleeds UK to achieve a unified yet unique style nationwide, starting with offices in Bristol and Manchester.

