Willmott Dixon Interiors to deliver DfE’s Sanctuary Buildings refurbishment

Fit-out and refurbishment specialist contractor, Willmott Dixon Interiors has been chosen to lead the refurbishment of the Grade II listed Sanctuary Buildings in London.



The Department for Education (DfE) has appointed the contractor to deliver the phased CAT B fit out of 12,850m2 across floors of the property in Victoria.



The project has been designed to create a more modern, sustainable and streamlined office environment, which reflects the Department’s adoption of hybrid working practices.



Willmott Dixon Interiors will deliver collaborative and open plan workspaces, including hot desking facilities and staff breakout areas, as well as new meeting rooms with state-of-the-art conferencing technology.



The design is characterised by its focus on diversity and inclusion, with features that directly cater for those with sensory, cognitive, physical or developmental needs.



They include the availability of sensory spaces, improved lighting and acoustic properties and a muted colour palette.



Existing plant facilities will be upgraded as part of DfE’s decarbonisation agenda, while the infrastructure will be put in place to support the future use of photovoltaic solar panelling.



Works will be carried out in a live environment, with staff decanted to alternative floors during separate phases of the project. The project is expected to be completed by autumn 2024.



Graham Shaw, managing director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “This important project will allow the DfE to facilitate hybrid working and consolidate its existing footprint within the Sanctuary Buildings. We’ll be refurbishing the building to modern standards and future proofing its plant facilities, to deliver a sustainable workplace environment that promotes wellbeing and inclusivity. It is the second significant project we have been appointed to deliver on behalf of the customer and we’ll be working in close collaboration to ensure everything is completed on time and with minimal disruption to occupants.”



The contract was awarded to Willmott Dixon Interiors via the Southern Construction Framework. The project team includes Arcadis, which is delivering principal design, project management and cost consultancy services.

