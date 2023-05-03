Currie & Brown appoints industry heavyweights to expand PPP practice

Leading construction consultant, Currie & Brown, has announced a series of new hires to boost the firm’s technical expertise, and deliver advisory services to lenders and investors across a raft of large-scale PPP projects across the UK and internationally.

The new team is made up of Jonathan Wilson, Director, Simon Bate and Liam Potts, Associate Directors and Andrew Henderson, FM Consultant. The team boasts over 60 years of combined industry experience, across a portfolio of social infrastructure projects ranging from Government Accommodation such as HM Treasury, to major healthcare projects such as the Royal London and St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London and Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden.

The team will complement Currie & Brown’s existing PPP expertise, with each new member bringing unique and long-standing experience of PPP projects. Their exceptional reputations and skill set in this market will significantly increase Currie & Brown’s contribution to delivering many of these projects across the UK.

During the next decade nearly 300 major PFI contracts in the UK covering a range of assets, including hospitals, prisons, and schools, will reach the end of their term. The team’s combined insight and expertise means they will be able to offer support and advice as assets transition back from private sector operation.

Beyond the UK, the new team will also bolster Currie & Brown’s capacity to leverage its existing work in the Middle East and expand into Africa, where parent company, Dar Group, is already a major player.

Commenting on the appointments, Nick Gray, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Jon, Simon, Liam and Andrew to Currie & Brown. They each possess exceptional skills that will complement our existing capabilities perfectly and help us better position ourselves to support the wave of PPP projects that are rapidly reaching an inflection point.

“As a business, we’re in a fantastic position to make a great contribution on a number of important projects. We have a robust strategy in place and a winning team to deliver it.”

Jonathan Wilson adds: “I am really pleased to be joining Currie & Brown and that our long-standing team will continue to work together in providing services to clients and projects many of which we are proud to have been associated with for over 20 years. The opportunity to develop Currie & Brown’s capacity, both in the UK PFI market and the wider international PPP sector, presents an exciting challenge which we look forward to.”

