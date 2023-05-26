Dandara receives record five nominations at Property Excellence Awards

Independent housebuilder Dandara has had a record five developments shortlisted for the highly esteemed Excellence Awards 2023 by Premier Guarantee, one of the UK’s most prestigious building warranty providers, which recognises the highest quality developments across the country.

Dandara has received more nominations than any other housebuilder for its developments across the UK, including:

Eskbank Gardens, Dalkeith, Midlothian

The Oaks, Sharnbrook, Bedford

Saxon Park, Biddenham, Bedford

The Sweetings, East Malling, Kent

Fontwell Meadows, Arundel, West Sussex

The Excellence Awards recognise developers that consistently deliver high-quality workmanship and excellent site management. It is only given to developments that consistently achieve a high score during independent visits by Premier Guarantee inspectors. A number of criteria are assessed during the inspection, including:

Standard of site management

Standard of workmanship

Health & Safety

Site tidiness

Trevor Dempsey, CEO of Dandara, commented: “We are incredibly excited to have had almost twice as many sites shortlisted in these highly esteemed awards than any other housebuilder; it indicates the outstanding quality of site management and the standard of workmanship that my brilliant colleagues consistently deliver. This recognition is a true testament to the excellence of our site teams and the quality of the homes we build.”

The Premier Guarantee Annual Excellence Awards will be held on 23rd October 2023.

For more information about Dandara, please visit www.dandara.com/ or call 01903 337 439.