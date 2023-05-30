Fortis Vision sustains mark of quality with three successful ISO recertifications

Nationwide refurbishment contractor, Fortis Vision, has announced that it has been recertified with its three ISO accreditations following a five-day audit.

The accreditations are for ISO 9001:2015 quality management system (QMS) – a recognised world leading standard, ISO 14001:2015 – the international standard for environmental management systems (EMS) and the most widely used EMS in the world, and ISO 45001:2018 – an international standard that specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system.

Obtaining these recertifications involved significant effort from the Fortis Vision team and included a – a site audit, a remote audit and three days at the office and warehouse.

The team worked collaboratively to ensure management systems conformed to the requirements of the audit standard, providing procedure and policy documentations, as well as statutory, regulatory, and contractual requirements. Organisation was also key to the effective implementation of the planned management system and making sure the system was meeting its specified objectives.

The recertifications are every three years and verify the quality of work as well as the financial, administrative, operational and health and safety practices carried out by the company.

David Borthwick, managing director at Fortis Vision, said: “This a huge achievement for Fortis Vision and our three ISO Certifications place us in a very select group of companies that prioritise best practice.

“Quality and assurance have always played a vital part in the delivery of our work, which is all about continual improvement and driving innovation. Not only do these awards showcase the hard work of our team and our quality and sound practices, but they can inspire confidence in our existing and new clients as we continue to grow.”

