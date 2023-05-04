Glencar wins significant fit-out project to equip giant new GLP warehouse development

The unit which totals 602,000 sq ft was built by leading logistics developer GLP and is the largest and most sustainable logistics building in the North of England.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been appointed by Maersk, the Danish shipping and logistics company to undertake comprehensive fit-out works at Mammoth 602, a 602,000 sq ft warehouse development situated at GLP’s G-Park Doncaster development that it has recently occupied.

The £12M project will comprise of the fit out of the existing office areas to category A standard, Warehouse high level services and minor external works alterations. Warehouse area fit-out includes lighting, sprinklers including works associated, frost protection, fire alarm and small power.

Works started at the beginning of February are expected to be complete at end of the September 2023.

G-Park Doncaster is situated in the logistics capital of the North, just 6 miles from the centre of Doncaster, providing easy access to all parts of the UK and mainland Europe via its central position, along with a vast skilled workforce.

Commenting on the appointment Tom Kersley, Glencar Commercial Director said: “Mammoth 602 is an incredible development and the largest such fit-out project Glencar have been awarded to date since establishing our new special projects division so we are suitably delighted.

The specialist knowledge and expertise we have built our name on within the Industrial & Logistics lends itself perfectly to support the needs of a growing number of occupiers requiring specialist fit-out and enabling works. We look forward to expanding our offering in the face of increasing demand.

We also look forward to working with the team at Maersk and delivering to their exacting needs”.

Mammoth 602 is a strong example of GLP’s commitment to sustainability across its developments. It is GLP’s third building to be net zero carbon for construction, in line with the UKGBC framework, and is part of the Planet Mark accreditation scheme which helps to further reduce the carbon footprint for the occupier.

The development benefits from best-in-class specification that is built for logistics, including two 50m service yards, 20m clear internal height, 60 dock levellers, 16 large dock levellers, 24 level access and 4 van level access doors with visibility from the M18. There is also 28,762 SQ FT of office space within the building, 217 HGV parking spaces, and 372 car park spaces.

