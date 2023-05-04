Firethorn Trust hits milestone at Barnsley340 logistics development

Real estate developer, Firethorn Trust, has reached a significant milestone at Barnsley340, a 24-acre logistics development owned by Cain International, with structural steelwork now in place.

Firethorn Trust is acting as asset and development manager for the South Yorkshire scheme on behalf of the privately held investment firm, Cain International. This latest update marks a major milestone for the development, which will be ready for occupation in Q3 2023.

Providing 340,000 sq. ft of prime industrial space, Barnsley340 is being delivered by Glencar Construction, which specialises in industrial, logistics, distribution and manufacturing. It marks Glencar’s third contract from Firethorn, following previous appointments to the developer’s logistics sites in Erith and Peterborough.

With a sharp focus on sustainability, Barnsley340 will be constructed to net-zero, with BREEAM “Excellent” and EPC “A” ratings. A best-in-class specification, including 15% rooflight coverage, 32 EV parking points and full LED lighting, will create a modern logistics space, designed with the future in mind.

Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn Trust, said: “It’s fantastic to see such swift progress being made at Barnsley340, as we work to deliver an industry-leading scheme for the region. Barnsley is now recognised as an area of opportunity, boasting a strong record of inward investment and business growth that is expected to increase as part of ongoing regeneration.

“With an excellent specification, Barnsley340 has been designed to put the occupier in prime position for future growth, with the benefit of a modern and flexible warehousing space that can meet their operational needs, now and in the future. It has been great to work with Glencar once again to create a successful logistics scheme that hits the Firethorn standard and delivers real impact for our occupiers and the wider region, whilst maintaining our commitment to sustainability.”

Situated within the established Gateway36 development, Barnsley340 is located less than one mile from J36 of the M1 and provides excellent connectivity across the Yorkshire region, with direct motorway access to Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham

For more information, contact the scheme’s agents, Gent Visick and Knight Frank, or visit www.barnsley340.co.uk.

