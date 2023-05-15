Higgins Partnerships to deliver 134 Passivhaus Classic Standard homes for Hammersmith & Fulham Council

Higgins Partnerships has been appointed by Hammersmith & Fulham Council to deliver 134 new homes on the former site of Hartopp Point and Lannoy Point, Fulham. The high-quality homes will be built to Passivhaus Classic Standards, the most energy efficient standard of properties in the UK.

With a commitment to provide homes for local people, 84 per cent of the new homes will be genuinely affordable. Of the new homes, 112 will be designated as affordable with 67 flats being at social or London affordable rent. 45 will be designated as affordable shared ownership. Local residents in housing need will get first priority for the new homes.

The design of the new homes, which was co-produced with estate residents, draws inspiration from the historic mansion apartment buildings in the borough, incorporating an elegant brick-clad façade and reconstituted stone banding. A mixture of one, two and three bedroom apartments will be located within three buildings ranging in height from three to seven storeys.

The designs also include landscaped gardens featuring a mix of soft and hard landscaped areas, trees, shrubs and play space for different age groups. The new trees have been chosen to include seasonal diversity and native species to support local wildlife and encourage biodiversity. There will also be a number of electric vehicle charging points for local residents and cycle storage for 250 bicycles.

Declan Higgins, Partnerships Director for Higgins comments, “This development is a result of extensive consultation between residents, neighbours and the council to ensure the aims and objectives of residents are taken into consideration.”

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Hammersmith & Fulham Council to deliver this high-profile development and will continue to work closely with the local community through our Community Engagement Strategy which will delivering training and employment opportunities, to ensure we leave a lasting legacy.”

Designed by architects, BPTW, the new development, which replaces two, fourteen storey 1960s buildings, will be an opportunity for the Council to deliver new homes built to Passivhaus Classic standards, to maximise the reduction in operational net zero carbon to meet the Council’s target to be net zero carbon by 2030.

Cllr Frances Umeh, H&F Cabinet Member for Housing and Homelessness, said:

“I’m delighted that we can start to build these new energy-efficient homes on the Aintree Estate.

“We understand the challenges faced by local residents in finding affordable homes locally, and we are addressing this issue head on.

“By ensuring that 50% of these stunning new Fulham flats will be available at social or London affordable rent, we are making progress towards our ambitious goal of providing over 3,000 affordable homes to our local community over the next four years.”

The use of state-of-the-art technologies such as air source heat pumps and solar panels, and green and blue roofs are included in the design, along with a Fabric First approach, which will reduce net carbon by 86 per cent and reduce energy bills for residents.

The design of the development will make a positive contribution to the local area, through lower building heights, new accessible pedestrian routes and good neighbourhood visibility to promote community safety.

