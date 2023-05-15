Mayor celebrates start of Barnsley site rejuvenation

Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor Sarah Tattersall, attended the official ground-breaking ceremony for Harron Homes’ newest development in Barnsley, which is to be named Nevison’s Fold.

The development will deliver 238 luxury homes on a brownfield site on Bleachcroft Way, with two showhomes anticipated by December, and the first residents expected to have moved in to their homes by the year’s end.

This new development will offer something for everyone, whether they are first-time buyers, downsizers, families or couples. A mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, all equipped with electric car charging points, will occupy the 23-acre Harron Homes site, which will feature green open spaces with a pocket park, footpaths, wildlife habitats, woodland and the enhanced Dob Sike waterway.

As well as developing the site, Harron will be contributing over £2 million to the local area, including £1.3 million for education and over £180,000 on sustainable transport.

This development will not only regenerate the site, which has stood vacant for many years, but it will also bring significant enhancements to the existing ecological features of the site, including Dob Sike.

The Dob Sike waterway is a historic area of high ecological value which is home to ancient trees, water voles and other wildlife. It will be restored and maintained by Harron and incorporated into the new development.

Tony Lee, Managing Director of Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are thrilled to have recently started regenerating this area and we were pleased Councillor Tattersall could join us for this significant milestone. Our investment of over £2 million will not only revitalise this part of Barnsley but also create numerous job opportunities in the wider local area.”

Councillor Tattersall added, “It was fantastic to see the potential in what has been an abandoned site for so long and I look forward to seeing the houses develop into a lovely Barnsley community.”

A variety of buying schemes will be available for buyers to take advantage of, including Part Exchange, which minimises the inconvenience of the property chain through Harron purchasing your existing home at market value.

Interested buyers are welcome to attend a Harron event at The Fairway, S75 4LS, 5-7pm on 16th May for more information on the development. For those wishing to attend, please RSVP to Harron Homes’ sales office at The Hawthornes on 01757 641080. For more information on Nevison’s Fold, please visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/nevisons-fold/.

