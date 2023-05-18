HORIZON CONSTRUCTION WINS 4th Consecutive RoSPA Award

Horizon Construction, based in Colchester, has fought off stiff international competition to scoop a prestigious RoSPA Award, demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.

Horizon Construction won a Silver Award in the construction industry sector category, demonstrating its dedication to ensuring all personnel in its construction operations get home safely at the end of every working day.

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is the largest occupational health and safety awards programme in the UK. Now into its 67th year, the Awards have almost 2,000 entries every year, covering nearly 50 countries and a reach of over seven million employees. The programme recognises organisations’ commitment to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work, looking at entrants’ overarching health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

While most awards are non-competitive – recognising individual organisations’ achievements – competitive awards are presented in 20 industry sectors and for specialist areas of health and safety management.

Phil Holding, Horizon Construction’s Managing Director, said:

“The achievement and recognition by RoSPA of our Health and Safety practices are crucial in ensuring we are up-to-date and implementing the latest methods in safeguarding our employees and people working on our construction sites. We continuously invest in health and safety and benefit from our in-house HSQE department to develop our culture.

“The health, safety and well-being of our people are at the forefront of everything we do. This also demonstrates to our clients, along with the use of other industry-recognised frameworks such as ISO, that we have everyone’s best interests in mind and aspire to be a leader in our field for high-quality construction practices.

“This achievement does not occur without an unwavering commitment from our team, so I would like to pay particular thanks to our team for their hard work. We are all very proud of the recognition by RoSPA and being part of a highly esteemed awards community.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said:

“Accidents at work and work-related ill health don’t just have huge financial implications or cause major disruption – they significantly impact an individual’s quality of life. That’s why good safety performance deserves to be recognised and rewarded.

“We are thrilled that Horizon Construction has won a RoSPA Award and would like to congratulate them on showing an unwavering commitment to keeping their employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”

The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest running of its kind in the UK, and receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for the health and safety industry.

For more information about Horizon Construction visit https://hcgroup.uk and for RoSPA visit https://rospa.com.