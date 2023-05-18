Leading construction real estate consultancy reaches 60th year milestone with new MD Appointment

NATIONAL real estate consultancy Naismiths has announced the appointment of new managing director, Ben Harwood.

Ben Harwood

Having joined Naismiths in 2017, Ben facilitated the buyout of the business and has since led the restructuring and advisory team. As managing director, Ben is now leading the business as it enters its sixth decade, armed with his extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions as a chartered accountant.

Ben said: “The consultancy continues to grow from strength to strength and I see our bright future being intrinsically tied to our sixty years of experience, with the company celebrating this 60-year milestone in 2023. My ambition is to drive the company forward, focusing on evolving our data-led approach, while maintaining our reputation as trusted advisors across project monitoring, building consultancy and restructuring and advisory.

“Data really is king when forecasting future projects, so as part of our continued growth, Naismiths is working on delivering greater access to our leading property development information. By fully understanding the key metrics and risk factors, we can use our data to assist property developers, lenders, and other stakeholders to appraise and monitor projects more effectively.”

Marcus Higgins, national head of project monitoring at Naismiths said: “Naismiths is marking a significant 60-year milestone this year and with this includes the appointment of Ben as managing director. Ben’s energy, focus and ideas are having a positive impact on the direction of the business, with both the senior and wider teams benefiting from his leadership. We look forward to the next chapter of Naismiths and taking the business to new levels of success.”

For more information visit www.naismiths.com and follow www.linkedin.com/company/naismiths-ltd/