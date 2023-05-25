Global Built Environment Leader Appointed as Ecofill Group CEO

Ecofill Group, the UK-based construction technology company, announced today that Catherine Li has joined as CEO, bringing with her over twenty years of extensive global experience in sustainable development of the built environment, including most recently as CEO of Atkins / SNC Lavalin in Asia Pacific.

Ecofill is an award-winning, innovative, low-carbon technology and solution for the construction sector that transforms all types of clays & subsoils into aggregate replacement products on-site. It is designed to reduce carbon emissions and other pollutants throughout the construction process, optimising time and cost efficiency while minimising environmental impact.

Decarbonisation and sustainability are at the core of the Ecofill circular economy process. Its methodology significantly reduces soil waste to landfill, use of aggregates, and lorry movements. Ecofill’s biofriendly binders can also enable the ground to be easily returned to its original pH level and nutrient status.

Dr Nigel Griffiths, Chairman of Ecofill Group and a former UK Construction Minister, said “The board is delighted to welcome Catherine as CEO. Her accomplished career, global market reach, along with her passion for technology and innovation, and decarbonising construction, makes Catherine the ideal person to lead Ecofill Group into our next stage of growth.”

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join Ecofill Group at this pivotal period in history on the journey to a low carbon economy.” said Catherine Li, CEO. “Studies indicate that approximately 40% of global carbon emissions can be attributed to the built environment and construction sector, and about another 30% to the transport sector. For the UK, achieving net zero by 2050 has become mission critical, and many other countries have also or are looking to set their own targets. Sustainable low-carbon construction is key in the fight against climate change. Technology and innovation will be crucial to this transition.

By embracing Ecofill technology and solutions, construction projects can significantly reduce their carbon footprint as well as time and cost. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, providing real opportunities for the industry as a whole.

I am honoured to be playing my part in global decarbonisation, and I am looking forward to joining forces with like-minded partners and clients who share the same passion and vision.”

For the last two decades, Catherine has developed significant industry knowledge and connectivity spanning the UK and Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Prior to Atkins, she was Global Alliances Leader for Arup. Catherine has been a board member of the China Britain Business Council (CBBC) and the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, and was recently Chair of its International Infrastructure Forum. Catherine is a frequent and passionate speaker on industry topics including ‘Delivering large infrastructure at scale and speed’, and ‘The impact of technology and low carbon on infrastructure and investment’. Catherine is an alumna of Harvard Business School, having completed the Advanced Management Programme (AMP).

Ecofill is paving the way for a decarbonised future in the construction industry on both local and global scales. Through innovative low carbon solutions, Ecofill empowers construction companies to meet and surpass their sustainability goals. This forward-thinking approach allows customers to align with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, placing them at the forefront of sustainable development.

As Ecofill continues to innovate, the company calls on industry leaders, stakeholders, and communities to join it on this transformative journey towards a low-carbon future.

More information on Ecofill can be found at www.ecofillgroup.com

