McLaughlin & Harvey target strategic growth in central England

Industry leader John Carlin joins as Regional Director for the Scottish arm of the business

McLaughlin & Harvey – a privately-owned construction and civil engineering company employing over 800 in the UK and Ireland – has announced the appointment of John Carlin as a Regional Director, with responsibility for central England.

A proven leader in the construction industry, with over 40 years of experience, John has held Director and Managing Director roles in national and regional businesses for the last 20 years.

He will be responsible for the operational delivery of regional projects and for building a commercial pipeline of future work using his extensive network of contacts.

Paul Griffen

Paul Griffen, Managing Director, McLaughlin & Harvey, commented:

“I’m delighted that John has agreed to join the business and help to grow our presence in the region. We already have several projects on the ground for blue-chip clients such as BMW, Rolls Royce and Etex, and have recently delivered Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, which was the centrepiece venue for the 2022 Commonwealth Games athletics programme and opening and closing ceremonies. Bringing John into the business now allows us to build on this solid foundation and I look forward to working with him and drawing on his considerable experience.”

John’s experience has included senior positions with Wates and Bowmer & Kirkland and operational delivery on-site, having started his career as an apprentice joiner and working his way up as Site Manager and Project Manager.

John Carlin

John Carlin, Regional Director, McLaughlin & Harvey, added:

“My experience in the industry is extensive and varied. Since 2005, managing all aspects of a high-performing region within two highly regarded construction companies, I have gained invaluable insight and expertise in not only construction-related challenges but transferable skills to any kind of business in the region. I have been impressed by McLaughlin & Harvey’s professionalism and capabilities since joining, and I’m excited to be part of their continued growth.”

Carlin will be based in McLaughlin & Harvey’s Birmingham office.

