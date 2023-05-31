Panattoni submits plans for 80,000 sq ft speculative logistics development at prime Heathrow site

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has submitted plans for a speculative 80,000 sq ft last-mile logistics development in the sought-after Heathrow area, after purchasing the site in Q1 this year.

The detailed planning application for Panattoni Poyle 80 is for a net zero carbon development that will be built to a BREEAM sustainability rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’ with enhanced sustainability credentials, including photovoltaic roof panels along with the roof capable of full PV array and 20% electric vehicle parking spaces. The facility will also feature single-storey, grade-A office accommodation, 12.5m clear internal height, 5 dock doors, 2 level access doors, 37 car parking and 24/7 unrestricted use. Subject to planning consent, completion of the facility is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

Panattoni Poyle 80 is prominently located on Horton Road within 0.5km of junction 14 of the M25. Poyle is one of Greater London’s most established logistics locations owing to its direct access to the M25 and close proximity to Heathrow Airport’s passenger and cargo terminals and its last-mile connectivity with Europe’s largest consumer market, London.

Alex Mitchell, Development Manager, South East and London, at Panattoni, said: “The team has worked hard to quickly bring forward plans to submit for the development following the purchase of the site Q1 this year. Poyle 80 is a rare ultra-urban, last-mile opportunity, providing immediate access to the UK’s largest cargo terminal at Heathrow Airport. It is one of the very few opportunities capable of this national coverage and we hope to be able to bring this forward in the next coming months”.

Stephen Vickers, Commercial Delivery Director at Panattoni, said: “We are pleased to be moving forward on the delivery of the new site, with planning now submitted to deliver a sustainable facility for occupiers. Panattoni has reviewed the supply chain to make sure we are reducing our carbon output and delivering a net zero carbon development in construction. The facility will deliver a highly sustainable scheme to an excellent specification in a desired prime location”.

Agents at Panattoni Poyle 80 are DTRE and ACRE Capital Real Estate.

