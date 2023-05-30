Peel Ports appoints Glencar to build major new £28M portside multi-user warehouse development in Liverpool

240,000 sq. ft warehouse to be situated at Alexandra Dock in Bootle within Peel Ports Port of Liverpool development.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been appointed by leading UK Port Operator Peel Ports to construct a new 240,000 sq. ft warehouse facility at Alexandra Docks within Peel Ports Port of Liverpool development located in Bootle.

The new £28M facility, which constitutes the biggest single investment in warehousing at the Port of Liverpool over the last six years will be the length of up to five football pitches (400 metres) and used for the handling and storage of cargo at the port.

It will be able to store a variety of commodities, both unitised and non-unitised requiring indoor storage.. The facility will also have a dedicated quay and cranes to optimise vessel discharge as part of the new development.

The scope of works includes for the design and construction of a 240,000 sq. ft warehouse referred to as Alexandra Dock Multi User Warehouse (MUW). Works include piling, foundations, push walls, a single span warehouse frame, cladding and roof lights. Externally surfacing and road construction for HGV access and crane loading. External Barriers, bollards, fencing and gates. External vehicle wash bay. Office and welfare facilities. Weighbridges and marshalling cabin along with a separate office block. Works commenced on site in April 2023 with completion in March 2024

Commenting on the project, Peter Goodman, Managing Director – Midlands & North, said: “Working with some of the UK’s leading asset managers, developers and occupiers, Glencar has developed a market leading reputation in the delivery of industrial and logistics facilities.

We understand the commercial imperative to produce sustainable and high-quality structures, often at speed, creating lasting value for asset owners and are delighted to be working for leading UK Port Operator Peel Ports to construct this multi-user warehouse development.

Ports serve as a critical part of the UK Supply Chain and multi-users facilities of this type contribute towards the continuation of the import and export of vital goods. We look forward to working with the full project team progressing the project to a successful end product.

Also commenting David Huck, Chief Operating Officer at Peel Ports Group, said: “We’re very pleased to be announcing plans for this major purpose-built space at the Port of Liverpool.

We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for warehousing, and this huge new facility provides an opportunity for companies looking for a new base to grow their business, as well as allowing existing customers the chance to expand their operations at the port.

This also represents a very important milestone for Peel Ports, enhancing both our warehousing and distribution offerings while enabling more sustainable, port-centric solutions which reduce road miles.

We’ve long argued the benefits of the Port of Liverpool’s central location, and this new facility will also provide real cost and supply chain benefits. The new state-of-the-art, dynamic storage facility has been maximised for storage volumes, discharge performance and low lorry delivery times.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals