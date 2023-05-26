Plans submitted for Neighbourhood Bolton

Capital&Centric has submitted plans to Bolton Council for Neighbourhood Bolton, a new concept community. The plans include 160 sustainable homes split across four nearby brownfield plots on the town’s Bradshawgate and Breightmet Street.

The community will have 1-4 bed homes with bold designs and high energy performance. They will be set alongside safe streets fit for kids to play out, community amenity spaces where residents can get together, shared green areas and new workspaces for creative small and start-up businesses.

Neighbourhood Bolton will kickstart reinvigoration of the key interchange area surrounding Bolton’s bus and train stations. It will be made up of Neighbourhood Trinity Gateway – the site on Bradshawgate – and Neighbourhood Trinity Village – a cluster of sites around Breightmet Street.

Richard Spackman, Development Director at Capital&Centric, said: “It was just weeks ago we announced these plans and we’re already on with a planning application. We wanted to get the Neighbourhood concept spot on, with bold, contemporary homes, community amenities and workspaces set to totally change the feel of the area around Bolton’s train and bus stations. For us, this is all about taking the design-led approach you see in some of the exemplary city centre developments and bringing it to life in the suburbs.

“A big part of Neighbourhood Bolton is to bring something totally different to what’s already on offer locally. We’ve worked at real pace to bring forward plans that will ultimately help meet Bolton’s growing housing need.

“There’s places up and down the country that have these challenging brownfield sites in prime, town centre locations, crying out for a creative approach to regeneration. We’re rising to that challenge here and delivering a neighbourhood with a sense of community, excellent sustainability credentials and a distinct design edge.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals