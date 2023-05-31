Surface preparation at large

Improving concrete preparation productivity on large scale outdoor applications

Transportation infrastructure is vital to the health of the UK economy. Whether it’s commuters driving on motorways every day, or tourists travelling by air, we rely on transport networks to get us from A to B. Consistently maintaining this critical infrastructure can be difficult — Citroen, for example, reported that work on fixing potholes across the UK cost £93.7 million in 2022. People still need to travel on a daily basis, so how do we effectively repair this infrastructure without disrupting day to day life? Here Tom Dunn, vice president of sales at surface preparation expert National Flooring Equipment, explores the role of surface preparation in large outdoor applications.

Effective surface preparation plays an integral role in maintaining critical transport infrastructure such as highways, bridges, parking structures and airport runways. The surface must be in good condition to ensure the safety of people using them, as well as ensure that the floor has the durability to withstand vehicle and pedestrian traffic, as well as different weather conditions.

While contractors often understand the importance of maintaining these spaces, completing the work without causing disruption to travellers can be challenging. McKinsey & Company estimates that large scale construction projects take 20 percent longer than scheduled and finish up to 80 percent over budget. From experience, these unexpected delays could be caused by a number of factors, such as weather delaying work, or a lack of preparation before arriving to site.

However, sticking to the budget and client deadline is not impossible. By taking the time to plan the work effectively and choosing the right tools for the application, contractors can deliver high quality surface preparation at any scale.

Preparation is key

When starting any project, contractors should consider how to meet client expectations while adhering to the outlined deadline and budget. This is particularly important on large sites with regular traffic, because customers often want to limit disruption as much as possible.

Taking the time to efficiently plan before arriving on site is therefore integral to surface preparation success. By visiting the site before work begins, contractors can understand the size and scope of the project, the condition of the existing floor, its current covering and the client’s specifications.

For example, in large outdoor applications such as airport runways, highways or car parks, contractors must communicate with the facilities manager to clear the area of pedestrians and vehicles before commencing work to ensure safety. Some circumstances require entire site closure and in other instances contractors may be able to complete the work in stages to limit disturbance. For example, repairing the floor in multi-story parking structures one level at a time could give contractors time to complete the work efficiently without closing the entire structure.

It’s important to accurately estimate the project timeline if required to work to tight deadlines, for example when working in high traffic areas. Sticking to the deadline might mean working in challenging conditions, such as in rain or at night. Plans must ensure the team can safely work through different weather conditions, darkness and high or low temperatures so that contractors allow enough time to complete the work without rushing it.

Choosing a machine

Once the project goals and timeline are finalised, contractors can determine what equipment or machinery they require.

Larger projects usually require heavy duty ride-on scrapers that have a faster removal rate and are better suited to removing heavy goods like industrial epoxy with aggregate. Walk behinds may be more suited to applications such as weight-restricted bridge decks or around tight corners and hard-to-reach areas that a ride-on would have difficulty targeting.

A combination of machines may be necessary when the site has varying levels of surface hardness, thickness, and complexity. For example, a ride-on scraper may be more efficient in removing large areas of material, while a walk-behind scraper may be more effective for precise removal during edge work.

Additionally, achieving the desired surface finish may require different processes. For example, shot blasters can efficiently remove coatings, adhesives, and contaminants from vertical or horizontal surfaces. They can also create a surface texture that improves adhesion of coatings or to produce a non-slip surface. Scarifiers are useful where more aggressive treatment is necessary, such as removing thick coatings, roughing up smooth surfaces, or levelling uneven surfaces.

Consider which fuels will be most appropriate during the project. In large outdoor spaces, an electricity supply for plug in machines may not be easily available, so diesel or propane powered machines might give more freedom.

In any project, safety must be a priority for machinery operators and other contractors on site. Areas undergoing work should be physically cordoned off to prevent the public from entering the site. During ongoing work, contractors can also select equipment with added safety features to protect workers on site. For example, some ride-in scrapers feature light curtains to outline the movement of the machine. Choosing a ride-in machine with a positive air pressure cab can also protect the operator, reducing dust inhalation and enabling them to work in different conditions.

Maximising uptime

Choosing the right equipment is vital, but learning how to use it effectively is key to maintaining productivity once on site. By approaching the equipment supplier for training, contractors can understand how to set up and use equipment to increase productivity and ultimately create a safer working environment. For instance, setting up the angle and pitch of a blade can impact covering removal rates — understanding how to properly angle the blade for the covering could be the difference between quickly removing the coating and struggling to remove anything. It’s important to follow advice regarding maintenance, especially during longer projects, to minimise downtime.

Counties spend millions each year on infrastructure maintenance to ensure that people can safely and efficiently travel around the country. So, when conducting repairs, laying new coverings or completing new outdoor projects, contractors should prioritise surface preparation to deliver a surface that will deliver long-lasting strength and durability. By preparing in advance, selecting the right equipment and seeking support from experts in the field, contractors can successfully prepare the outdoor infrastructure we use every day.

If you’re looking for advice on how to improve productivity when preparing outdoor surfaces, why not speak to an expert at National Flooring Equipment, or visit them for a demonstration of their equipment?