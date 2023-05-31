UK and Ireland specialist paving and building products company, AG makes three new appointments

UK and Ireland specialist paving and building products company, AG has welcomed three new recruits to its growing workforce.

AG Appoints new Head of Sales for Scotland

James Jack

UK and Ireland specialist paving and building products company, AG, has appointed James Jack as Head of Sales for Scotland.

James brings with him over 25 years’ experience in the construction industry, working across both the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

Most recently James was Account Manager at Keyline, part of the Travis Perkins Group, where he managed the group’s Tier 1 contractors.

Prior to this James was Head of Commercial Sales for GB at a manufacturing company and also spent 13 years at Jewson where he held a range of senior sales positions.

James will be responsible for managing sales within the Scotland region. His role will be to engage with contractors, subcontractors and builders’ merchants as well as supporting general merchant/stockist activity and driving retail sales through this sales channel.

AG Appoints new Digital Marketing Manager

Stephen Gallagher

UK and Ireland specialist paving and building products company, AG, has appointed Stephen Gallagher as Digital Marketing Manager.

Stephen spent the last 5 years working with Christies Direct as Marketing Manager where he was responsible for supporting the firm’s growth strategy through the creation of quality content, advertising and managing customer relations.

Stephen will be part of AG’s marketing team where he will be responsible for planning and implementing AG’s digital marketing campaigns across a variety of platforms.

AG Appoints new Specification Consultant

Mark Toole

UK and Ireland specialist paving and building products company, AG, has appointed Mark Toole as Specification Consultant.

Mark brings with him a wealth of knowledge with over 25 years’ experience in the construction industry.

His spent the last seven years working as a Senior Project Consultant for Marshalls where he was responsible for several key contractor accounts as well as managing its sales team.

Prior to that Mark held various managerial positions including a Key Account Manager for Charcon.

At AG Mark will be responsible for dealing with business enquiries for customers, working closely with clients through the product selection process.

