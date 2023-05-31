The Sovini Group launch ‘Greener Living’ campaign

Construction, property, and facilities company, The Sovini Group, are investing in a ‘Greener Living’ campaign to support their 850 colleagues, as part of its ongoing net-zero carbon commitment.

The initiative supports the Group’s vision to create a better future for their customers, colleagues, and the communities they serve.

In line with this vision, the Group have provided colleagues with complimentary LED efficient lamps in a bid to reduce energy consumption and output within their homes.

The lamps, which were supplied by Service Electrical Distributors (SED), an electrical wholesaler company who are also based in Bootle, were distributed by Group partner Sovini Trade Supplies, who have branches across the North West.

Marc Redfern, Managing Director at Service Electrical Distributors LTD said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Sovini Trade Supplies and The Sovini Group to provide an energy efficient solution for employees to benefit from beyond the workplace. With energy bills increasing, we believe adapting efficient lighting solutions can and will make a noticeable difference across their homes.”

Independent building merchant, Sovini Trade Supplies proudly promote a culture of sustainability as they continually seek ways to strengthen their eco-friendly offering through the procurement of environmentally friendly materials.

Alan Evans, Director of Operations at Sovini Trade Supplies said: “We actively seek ways to reduce our carbon footprint and energy consumption within our offices and beyond. With SED kindly donating lightbulbs to support our commitment to achieving net-zero carbon, we are now able to make a difference amongst our workforce.”

Through the Greener Living campaign, The Sovini Group continuously encourage colleagues to adopt sustainable ways of running a household and supporting them to combat rising energy costs.

The LED lamps function at 8.5w, compared to the previous 60w incandescent bulbs with the same lumen output. If they’re in use 12 hours a day, seven days a week, they offer a saving of £76 per year and £350 saving over the life of the lamp (20,000hrs.) This is an 85% energy saving using LED bulbs over the incandescent lamp.

To read more about The Sovini Group’s end-to-end supply chain services and net-zero carbon commitment visit www.sovini.co.uk For more information on Sovini Trade Supplies visit www.sovinitradesupplies.co.uk and for more information on Service Electrical Distributors visit https://sedltd.co.uk/

