£15m redevelopment of Bro Ddyfi community hospital Machynlleth now complete

CONSTRUCTION has completed in the significant redevelopment of Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital in North Wales, creating an integrated health and wellbeing facility on the site of the former Machynlleth Union Workhouse, initially built in 1860.

The project has created a multi-disciplinary facility, housing community and primary healthcare, adult mental health treatment, outpatient facilities, and women’s and children’s clinics, all under one roof. Intended to improve the lives of people living in Dyfi Valley for generations to come, construction is now complete, with the first patients coming through the doors last month.

Operating under Perfect Circle’s unique collaboration, leading independent property, construction, and infrastructure consultancy Pick Everard was appointed through the SCAPE Consultancy Framework to provide specialist project management, cost management and CDM advisory services, with Willmott Dixon delivering the design and construction.

Alex Dovey, director of project management at Pick Everard, said: “Working with an existing site always brings unique challenges, particularly for older structures. There were several instances throughout the phased project where collaborative efforts across the delivery team were critical to success, such as securing the business case for funding and amendments to the design, born from concerns of the existing timber frame’s ability to bear a second storey load.

“To ensure the all-important harmonisation, we implemented a positive, clear and assertive communications strategy. This kept everyone energised and coordinated throughout a three-phased build and helped to minimise any potential disruption to occupied areas of the site.

“Working on a project like this, that brings together so many varied stakeholders from across the NHS, social care, third sectors and the construction supply chain, reflects the collaborative approach that we are passionate in delivering for every client. We’re incredibly proud to have been involved in a scheme that will create a true lasting legacy for the people of Machynlleth.”

Welsh government funding has been crucial to the viability of the project, with robust designs being key to the initial business case, securing the necessary backing. Combined with the finished facility incorporating a variety of health services, engagement formed a central pillar to project strategy, coordinating the various requirements and expectations across stakeholders.

The scheme responded to targets set out in the Welsh Government’s publication Prosperity for All: A Low Carbon Wales, with a decarbonisation report developed by the design team as part of the Full Business Case (FBC) documentation.

Additional funding was made available by Welsh Government to develop a number fabric and Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) interventions that successfully impacted the CO2 emissions of the building.

This resulted in initiatives such as solar panels fitted between the natural slate roof tiles, helping the building conform with the planning constraints of being in a conservation area.

The insulation in the building fabric was also enhanced, with triple glazing helping to improve acoustic as well as thermal performance. Electrical vehicle charging points were also introduced at the site, with the containment infrastructure futureproofed to allow for additional points as demand increases.

With the hospital holding such a prominent position within the local landscape, the project team worked closely with the community to respect and build upon the site’s history, while also achieving the maximum benefit for people in the future.

To provide further positive social impact to the community, the project engaged with schools in the local area, with students helping to design the therapeutic gardens by agreeing a list of features to be included within the final design.

Wayne Tannahill, associate director of capital, estates and property at Powys Teaching Health Board, said: “Pick Everard has worked very closely with the Health Board to offer professional project management and cost advice services, which have played a significant role in the collaborative effort to steer this complex and challenging refurbishment and reconfiguration project through to a successful conclusion.

“The Pick Everard team can be proud of their contribution to this great healthcare facility, which will provide significant benefits for the Bro Ddyfi community for many years to come.”

For more information, please visit https://www.pickeverard.co.uk/

