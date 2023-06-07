2023 UK PASSIVHAUS AWARDS – Passivhaus goes large in the UK

The 2023 UK Passivhaus Awards shortlist has been announced, and features an impressive selection of largescale non-residential projects.



A core objective of the Awards is to showcase that Passivhaus can be scaled up and how the standard is applied successfully to any building type. Three ultra-efficient buildings have been shortlisted for the UK Passivhaus Awards 2023 non-domestic category, with the winners due to be announced on Wednesday, 5 July. Entrants must demonstrate low energy bills with proven building performance monitoring – all the finalists are energy-efficient exemplars.

2023 SHORTLIST

The shortlisted projects include a further education college, an NHS health centre, and a primary school, demonstrating just how far the Passivhaus standard has come in the UK and its potential benefits for a wide range of building typologies, not just houses.

Erne Campus has been certified to Passivhaus Premium standard and generates four times more energy on-site than it uses. It is the world’s first educational – and currently the largest – Passivhaus Premium rated building, and the first UK building to achieve both Passivhaus Premium and BREEAM Outstanding accreditations. The pioneering Northern Ireland curved campus is a world-leading exemplar acting as a carbon cutting beacon to its students & the wider community.

https://bit.ly/PHernecamp

Energy efficient buildings could save the NHS millions! Foleshill Health Centre in Coventry is the first NHS building to achieve Passivhaus certification, striving to redefine healthcentre design in the UK. The award-winning building contributes to the NHS Carbon Footprint Plus ambitions, providing an affordable design framework that can be replicated at speed and scale across the whole of the NHS estate and the UK.



https://bit.ly/PHFoleshill

The UK’s first Passivhaus Plus school, Hackbridge Primary School in the London Borough of Sutton sets the standard for zero carbon educational buildings. This zero carbon school has a tiny energy demand, generates renewable energy, and provides a beautifully comfortable space to nurture inquisitive minds.

https://bit.ly/PHhackbridge

AWARDS CEREMONY

05 JULY I 14:00 – 17:00 I ONLINE

Deciding on the winners can be a difficult task. You’re cordially invited to join the UK Passivhaus Awards Ceremony online on Wednesday, 5th July. Who do you think should win? Cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award.

https://bit.ly/PHTawards2023Ceremony

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals