A Lifetime Commitment: BMI Technical Training Manager Honoured with Special Recognition Award

Recognising his dedication to the roofing and tiling industry and his commitment to mentoring young roofers, Simon Dixon, Technical Training Manager at BMI, is honoured to have received a special recognition award for his services to education, training and support by The Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers. The award was presented to Simon during the annual Craft Awards Luncheon at Trinity House in London on March 9th and celebrated his life-time dedication to pass on his extensive slating and tiling technical expertise to roofers.

Outlining why Simon was chosen to receive this honourable award, The Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers say: “For those of us lucky enough to know Simon personally we cannot thank him enough for everything he has contributed to the careers of our young roofers embarking on their apprenticeships and the technical support he has provided to both them and the industry at large during his career.

It is with great honour that we bestow this special award on Simon Dixon in 2023 in special recognition of all the great work and commitment that he has shown during his lifetime to the training, encouragement, and support of our slating and tiling craft.”

Simon’s career has been a stellar example of finding purpose and applying oneself to an industry with passion and drive. Simon followed in the footsteps of his family and joined Yorkshire based Giblins Roofing as an apprentice roof slater and tiler in 1982. He would remain at Giblins for 7 years, achieving his NVQ3 in Roof Slating and Tiling before progressing to the position of foreman.

Simon then set up his own business, working on both public sector and private projects over the course of the next decade. During this time, Simon realised his interest in teaching, and eventually he joined Leeds College of Building as a part-time instructor, delivering NVQ training and assessments, while continuing to run his business.

In 1998, Simon followed his calling for education and became a full-time instructor. In the years that followed, he worked for the National Construction College (CITB) at their centres in Kent, Birmingham and Bircham Newton, before eventually leading the Roofing Department at Bolton Community College.

After setting up his own Pitched Roof Consultancy in 2002, Simon co-developed a key pitched roofing manufacturer’s Training and Assessment Centre and went on to spend 6 years delivering internal and external training courses and qualification assessments.

During this time, Simon became a regional and national judge and progressed to World Skills UK/SkillBuild Competition Workshop Manager, allowing him to develop the Roofing Skills and Careers Showcase, which is the blueprint for engagement with young people today.

In 2016, Simon joined the National Federation of Roofing Contractors, where he continued to support the industry through training and mentorship. As Joint Chair of the Working Group he collaborated with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education on the New Trailblazer Apprenticeship Standard review, as well as developing new qualifications with the City & Guilds. Simon also represented the roofing industry working with education.gov on the new T-Levels for construction.

A life-long supporter of roofing apprentices, Simon has been a judge for the annual BMI Apprentice of the Year competition since 2016, helping to develop roofing apprentices in their careers.

In 2022, Simon’s dedication to teaching and continued development of the roofing and tiling industry led him to join BMI as Technical Training Manager at the BMI Academy. He now manages a team of technical instructors delivering BMI Redland pitched roofing, BMI Icopal flat roofing, and solar training across the UK. Simon further assists with training requirements of both internal teams and customers – including roofing contractors, merchants, housebuilders and public sector audiences – as well as supporting roofing colleges and training groups by providing them with materials and training.

The special recognition award from The Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers is testimony to Simon’s outstanding career and his continued promise to deliver first-class technical education to roofers throughout their careers.

