Kingspan acquires French roof waterproofing distribution specialist LRM

Kingspan Group, the global leader in advanced insulation and innovative building solutions, is pleased to announce the completion of the LRM acquisition, a Parisian based waterproofing distribution specialist.

Over the last four decades LRM has continuously evolved its product and service offering from fixings and accessories for roofs, waterproofing and facade products, to incorporate a safety range, including products such as lifelines, crinoline ladders and security railings.

LRM made the strategic decision to move from their point-of-sale facility in Asnieres, to la Courneuve in the north of Paris in 1998 to better serve their customers – a larger facility next to the A86, A1 and the Parisian peripheric. In 2015 they opened a second store in Antony in the south of Paris, now giving additional proximity to the region of Paris that is responsible for approximately 30% of French construction.

Over recent years, the business has continued to grow from strength to strength with the launch of its e-commerce webstore and the opening of a new store in la Courneuve with a showroom and click & collect counter.

‘’At LRM, we want to take the best care possible of our customer. We are constantly developing our range of product and services to make sure we are evolving with our customer’s needs. Being part of the Kingspan Group now means that we have great synergies that will allow us to expand our product offering with complementary products such as panels, insulation board, daylighting systems” – José Lourenço Operations Director LRM

‘‘For Kingspan, this acquisition is strategically a great fit for our business in France. LRM will sit naturally with our distribution business for waterproofing specialists, Maison de l’etancheur (MDE). The businesses are very customer focused and have great people with excellent knowledge and expertise. MDE can benefit from the distribution channels LRM have in the Parisian region and LRM are attracted by the complementary product range, so this is a huge opportunity for both LRM and MDE.’’ – Geoffrey Janssens, Managing Director Maison de l’étancheur (MDE)

‘’We are delighted to welcome LRM on board! This is a major step for Kingspan in the french market with our first physical presence in the Paris region. In France, MDE has been part of the Bacacier Group, now part of the Kingspan Group, since 2008. During this time they have been very successful and I am certain this new venture will bring many more opportunities.’’ – Cedric Bruge, President Bacacier Group

