Bellway hosts ‘dusty boots’ events at five sites across Warwickshire and Leicestershire

Bellway held ‘dusty boots’ events at five sites in Warwickshire and Leicestershire to give house-hunters the chance to get a close look at the new properties taking shape.

The developer hosted the events at sites in Coventry, Hampton Magna, Cubbington and Lighthorne Heath in Warwickshire and Oadby in Leicestershire, allowing potential purchasers to get a valuable insight into the construction process and the energy-efficiency measures which come with a new-build home.

Visitors were able to put on hi-vis jackets, hard hats and sturdy boots to view homes at different stages of construction during tours led by staff from Bellway South Midlands.

Angela Nurse, Head of Sales for Bellway South Midlands, said: “These dusty boots events are incredibly popular with house-hunters as they get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how houses are actually constructed.

“Prospective purchasers can find out about the quality of properties on offer and customers who have reserved can see how their homes are taking shape.

“The events at all five developments were very well attended and our sales and site teams were busy giving tours and explaining some of the processes and procedures that are involved when a house is built.

“Visitors saw properties at different stages of construction and learned more about the energy-efficient features included in our homes, which will help keep heating costs as low as possible. They could also see for themselves the attention to detail and the quality of materials, finish and specification that come as standard with a Bellway new-build home.

“And as well as being of benefit to customers, these events enable us to better connect with our buyers and help support them along the homebuying process.”

At Jubilee Green, off Watery Lane in Coventry, where Bellway South Midlands is building 40 homes, visitors were shown a selection of three and four-bedroom homes under construction.

Visitors were also able to view a mix of different house styles at Bellway’s 147-home Hampton Trove development in Hampton Magna, at Kings Grove in Lighthorne Heath, where the housebuilder is delivering 140 new properties, and at Hazelwood in Cubbington, near Leamington Spa, where 133 homes are being built.

Prospective purchasers were also able to see houses under construction at Horwood Gardens, in Oadby, where 89 new properties are being built by Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group.

For more information about the new homes being built at the developments, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-midlands.