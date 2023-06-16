UK’s best site managers awarded national accolade for house building quality

The best Site Managers across the UK are being recognised for their proven dedication and making a mark after winning a top house building award.

The National House Building Council (NHBC) has announced its Pride in the Job 2023 Quality Award winners which celebrates the very best UK site managers and their commitment to raising standards in house building.



Running for 43 years, the accolade which is awarded by the UK’s leading new homes warranty and insurance provider, is the most highly regarded in the house-building industry and a prestigious benchmark for exceptional site managers. With only 444 winners selected out of over 8,000 entrants across the UK, the recipients are among the country’s best house builders.

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “Congratulations to all the winners who should feel proud to have received a Pride in the Job Award. Pride in the Job is firmly at the heart of NHBC’s mission to raise standards in the house-building industry. It is important we recognise the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards. This accolade recognises the best site managers across the UK and celebrates how much all the winners have inspired their teams by going the extra mile to deliver homes of the highest quality.”

Judging for the awards is rigorous, with the current competition beginning in July last year. Each site manager is assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of site inspections and meticulous scoring and verifications have taken place to decide the winning site managers.



The flagship competition has three categories for different sized businesses: small, medium and large house builders, plus a multi-storey category where site managers are working on projects up to seven storeys for multiple occupancy and finally the high-rise category for multiple occupancy projects over seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2024.

