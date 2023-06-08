Caddick Construction reaches halfway milestone at Leeds Valley Park  

With construction work now well underway, progress is taking shape on-site at Leeds Valley Park, with three of the six steel unit frames now erected and fit-out due to commence imminently.

This £26.2 million construction project is set to bring six high quality, modern industrial units ranging in size from 25,000 sq ft to 70,000 sq ft. The units have heights ranging from 8 to 12 metres, dock level access to all except the smallest unit, office and welfare accommodation on the first floor, with LED lighting and Air Source Heat Pumps. They offer excellent space for a wide range of logistics, distribution and manufacturing uses.

All six buildings have been designed with sustainability in mind and are set to achieve a ‘Very Good’ BREEAM rating upon completion, and target EPC A rating. An attractive proposition for occupiers looking to future-proof, by design, the development will be PV ready/installed, as well as including electric vehicle charging points and cycle provision.

The units have a fantastic location in south east Leeds and the site benefits from being situated between Junction 44 of the M1 and Junction 7 of the M621, enabling great connectivity to Leeds, the local motorway network and beyond.

Work so far completed includes the cladding and glazing on the first unit and the installation of mains services and primary drainage, with construction of the fourth steel frame nearing completion.

The next phase of works will include further cladding and glazing, internal concrete slabs and substation installation. Fit-out works are also due to commence imminently, with overall completion scheduled for November this year.

The flagship employment site has been brought forward by multi-sector property developer, Caddick Developments in conjunction with owners Greater Manchester Pension Fund, with Caddick Construction leading project delivery. Working in partnership across the Caddick Group, the two businesses have undertaken swift and efficient delivery, bringing much-needed Grade A industrial space to Leeds and providing a welcome economic boost to the local area, supporting >300 jobs during construction, with an additional 500 jobs created when the units are occupied. Avison Young, as retained advisor to the Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF), advised on the purchase, and is now actively marketing the site, alongside joint agents, Carter Towler.

Paul Dodsworth, Managing Director at Caddick Construction commented: “It’s brilliant to see this flagship employment scheme really start to take shape at Leeds Valley Park. Once complete, this development will offer local businesses a great opportunity to map their operations only 15 minutes from central Leeds, just between Junction 44 of the M1 and Junction 7 of the M621.

“Working alongside Caddick Developments means that we can ensure the very best service across the board, efficient processes are in use and all aspects of the development and operations married with the vision from Caddick Developments.”

Jim Dyson, Director at Caddick Developments, also commented: “When it comes to urban logistics, connectivity is key, and Leeds Valley Park benefits from the unrivalled motorway connections of Leeds’ premier industrial and distribution location.

“Our work with Caddick Construction to bring forward this 300,000 sq ft scheme is a great example of how the Caddick Group has the agility to collaborate across disciplines and create exemplar, market-leading developments that meet the needs of different locations and occupiers.”

Rob Oliver, Principal at Avison Young, advised: “The units are attracting considerable interest from both companies already in the area, and are looking to establish a first Leeds facility. We are in active discussions with a number of parties, looking to take occupation of a new, high specification, sustainable, facility before the end of the year.”

