GLP to spec build 1.4 million SQ FT at Magna Park Lutterworth

GLP, the leading global business builder in logistics, digital infrastructure, renewable energy and related technologies, is set to speculatively develop 1.4 million SQ FT across four units in Magna Park Lutterworth (MPL), reflecting the sustained expansion and success of Europe’s largest dedicated logistics park.

GLP has received detailed planning permission for four new warehouses, three in Magna Park South, MPS Unit 9 (388,000 SQ FT), MPS Unit 10 (119,000 SQ FT) and MPS Unit 11 (136,000 SQ FT) and one building in Magna Park North, MPN 5, measuring 761 000 SQ FT. All units are due for practical completion by the end of Spring 2024.

MPN 5 will be a Breeam Outstanding building with all three other developments planned to achieve Breeam Excellent. Each unit will be net-zero in construction and independently certified by the Planet Mark.

GLP will also be supporting customers to reduce energy and operational costs, by providing a complimentary Planet Mark program to help monitor, track and reduce their respective carbon footprint.

The buildings will be designed to WELL principles with the occupiers in mind, with GLP aiming to provide a more productive and pleasant working environment for employees.

In addition, GLP are currently building a 200-acre Country Park enhancing the park’s facilities and providing recreation areas for both customers and the wider community.

Last year, GLP also partnered with North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, and Wincanton to house The Centre for Logistics, Education and Research (CLEAR) – a unique research, innovation, education, and training facility for both customers on the park and the wider logistics industry.

Magna Park Lutterworth now has only one building available to lease, MPS 5 (187, 253 SQ FT), with a further two build to suit plots available for development, MPN 7 (411,000 SQ FT) and MPN 6 (840,000 SQ FT).

In the last two phases of spec development, the park has welcomed customers such as Bleckmann, Iron Mountain, LX Pantos and Unipart. This underlines the sustained levels of new and repeat customer demand for the high-quality environment that Magna Park Lutterworth offers, which now consists of 47 buildings and is over 13m SQ FT.

Joe Garwood, Senior Development Director at GLP, remarks: “We are extremely pleased to announce such a significant level of speculative build across our flagship UK logistics park. This is a testament to our confidence in the resilience of the UK logistics market and the strategic importance of the Midlands in particular. We have seen huge success with our speculative development programme at Lutterworth to date, attracting a wide range of top-tier customers, and we’re confident that we will see strong demand for this new space. Once finalised and occupied, the four units will generate hundreds of employment opportunities and contribute towards the economic growth and commercial upskilling of the Midlands region.”

