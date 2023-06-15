Changes made to CITB Managers and Professionals test to reflect the needs of today’s industry

Important changes are being made to the CITB Health, Safety & Environment (HS&E) test for Managers and Professionals (MAP), supported by the launch of updated revision materials for candidates.
The MAP test is an important way of assessing that Managers and Professionals know how to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy, whilst maintaining respect for the environment. MAP test certification is a key requirement for obtaining major CSCS cards, including:
- Black card (Manager level 5/6/7)
- White card (Professionally Qualified Person (PQP) Card)
- White card (Academically Qualified Person (AQP) Card).
In November 2021, CITB surveyed 10,000 Managers and Professionals across the UK who had taken the CITB HS&E MAP test in the previous two years. They were offered the opportunity to provide feedback, with the insight used as part of a review, leading to the inclusion of six new additional subjects:
- Mental health
- Leadership
- Occupational health governance
- Behavioural safety
- New technologies
- Improving legislative compliance.
Further changes to the test include updating existing questions and adding new ones, as well as updating the corresponding revision materials to ensure candidates are well prepared for taking the test. The new test is also available for candidates to take in Welsh, a significant milestone in CITB’s commitments to the Welsh Language Scheme and increasing accessibility.
Industry feedback plays an important part in CITB’s product and service development and reflects the needs of the construction industry and that of the modern workforce, which evolve over time. CITB wants to ensure the test remains relevant, fit for purpose, and reflects changes made to legislation, working practices and new technology. Coming into effect from 27 June 2023, the new test will equip Managers and Professionals with the most up to date and accurate information, to ensure they can confidently lead their teams on health, safety and environmental matters.
Garry Mortimer, CSCS Head of Operations, said: “CSCS is pleased to have worked with CITB over the revision of its MAP test to help ensure that it meets our minimum standard required, which it does, ensuring that those individuals who take the test have the appropriate levels of knowledge and skills to carry out their role safely and to keep others safe in the process.”
Tim Balcon, CITB Chief Executive, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to gain industry insight and carry out these important updates to the HS&E MAP test and revision materials, with consideration to new technologies and legislation. Our purpose is to support the construction industry in developing and maintaining a safe, skilled, and competent workforce, both now and in the future. To do that, we must move with the times to ensure our tests remain relevant – it’s about keeping people safe.”
If candidates are taking the test on or after 27 June 2023, they will need to ensure that they are using the new revision materials.
Developed to align with the changes to the test, the new revision materials are available via the CITB Shop. There is also a revision app that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The app can be used to take mock tests in advance of a scheduled test.
Visit the CITB website to book a test or find out more on the HS&E MAP test changes.
