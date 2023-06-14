CIOB launches new membership grade aimed at technical experts

- Aimed at technical specialists within the construction industry, CIOB has launched its new TechCIOB membership to boost modern professionalism
- TechCIOB gives specialist workers an increased chance of earning higher salaries and achieving promotions
- More prospective members are being urged to sign up following a successful pilot
- Examples of eligible job roles include site supervisors, fire safety officers, electrical engineers, utility technicians, site managers, CAD designers, building control technicians and BIM modellers.
A new grade of membership launched by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) is already giving specialist construction workers a platform to boost their careers whilst increasing professionalism across the sector.
Historically, individuals who excel in one certain area – a site supervisor, fire safety officer, rail technician, utility technician or site manager for example – have struggled to find a suitable place within a professional body and in turn gain recognition for their talent.
CIOB’s brand-new Technical Membership, TechCIOB, aims to empower those specialists to promote their achievements and successes and demonstrate their competence and professionalism while improving their chances of promotion and higher salaries – as well as benefitting from access to unique training programmes and hundreds of exclusive CIOB events.
Other technical specialists including CAD designers, building control technicians and BIM modellers would also be suitable for apply for TechCIOB membership with CIOB. As well as people who work in technical construction roles, TechCIOB membership is also available for those working in off-site manufacturing, digital technologies and robotics.
Caroline Gumble, Chief Executive of CIOB, said: “I am delighted that our TechCIOB membership is now open for applications, as this is a significant development for us and for the wider industry.
“The new TechCIOB grade allows CIOB to extend our support to even more professionals working in this important industry by recognising and awarding post-nominals to technical specialists, who have become experienced professionals and are often thought leaders in their area of expertise, sometimes having spent decades honing their craft.
“I am pleased CIOB is now able to offer membership to some of the most talented individuals within the construction industry and welcome them into the CIOB community.”
CIOB has been working with its members and stakeholders throughout the industry to develop the new membership grade for technical specialists and launched a pilot programme in early 2023 and sign-ups are already in full flow.
Ian Gregory, who oversees the Integrated Track Team at Transport for London, took part in the pilot because he felt TechCIOB membership will help him progress his career.
He said: “The TechCIOB grade is a mark of excellence that I can carry with me regardless of where I work and it is a grade that reflects my years’ worth of experience earned outside of degree-level education.
“I believe it will demonstrate to any future employers that I have met the required standard as a technical professional within the construction industry.”
More applications are being encouraged and you can find out more by visiting CIOB’s website: www.ciob.org/membership/become-a-member
