CIHT national transport award winners revealed

Last Friday saw the announcement of the outstanding companies and projects within the highways, transportation infrastructure and services industry that have been successful at the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) prestigious Annual Awards held on the 15 June at the Hilton London Bankside.

Neil Johnstone, CIHT President said:

“This has been a truly fantastic year for the CIHT Awards, and we have received over 200 high quality submissions from across the UK and beyond, showcasing a wide variety of initiatives, projects and innovations.”

“These awards demonstrate best practice and celebrate the high calibre schemes, innovative products, and ways of working which are taking place across the industry.”

The award winners for 2023 are now available and details can be found below.

CIHT Professionalism Award

Awarded to an individual that maintains and develops professional ethical expertise and deliver a safe and effective service for all.

Karen Agbabiaka – Winner

CIHT Sustainability Award

Recognising projects, schemes, products, or strategies that can demonstrate a contribution to sustainable development.

Winner – Lambeth Kerbside Strategy- London Borough of Lambeth, supported by SYSTRA

Highly Commended – Streets for Kids – Global Designing Cities Initiative

Commended – Oxford Zero Emission Zone – Oxfordshire County Council

Commended – ‘The Phoenix’ – A resilient, inclusive and transformative sustainable ‘5-minute’ neighbourhood – WSP

CIHT & Kier Streets Award

Recognising how outstanding design and implementation of schemes in our towns and cities improve the places around them and create places for people.

Winner – Designing Streets for Kids – Global Designing Cities Initiative

Highly Commended – Lambeth Permanent Low Traffic Neighbourhoods – Sustrans & London Borough of Lambeth

Shortlisted – The Suffolk Design: Streets Guide – Stantec

CIHT Research Initiative of the Year

Recognising an outstanding piece of research in the highways and transportation sector.

Winner – Transport-related social exclusion in the North of England – Transport for the North

Commended – Innovative PRIME road markings for motorcycle casualty reduction – Transport Scotland

Commended – Safe and resilient high-strength permeable concrete pavements – Imperial College London

Shortlisted – Self-Healing Asphalt Technology – Tarmac Trading Limited

Shortlisted – TfN’s regional Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Framework – Transport for the North

Shortlisted – Driver2020 – an evaluation of interventions aimed at young and novice drivers

CIHT & Ringway Decarbonisation Award

Recognising projects, schemes and strategies that demonstrate the delivery of a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Winner – Decarbonisation of Interim Works Programme – Integrated Programme Alliance – IPA (Arcadis, BHL, BCC, Kier, Tarmac, HTM, WJ)

Commended – Hampshire Highways Carbon Strategy & Micheldever Road Materials Recycling Facility Hampshire Highways – Hampshire County Council & Milestone Infrastructure

Commended – Moata Carbon Portal – Mott MacDonald

Commended – SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway – SEGRO and ITP

Shortlisted – Track while you work: Decarbonise your operations – Brightly Software Ltd

Shortlisted – A45 Sprint Project – Morgan Sindall Infrastructure

CIHT Technology and Innovation Award

Recognising innovation, this could be in terms of new technology, products, processes, and services that have impacted an organisation, industry and society positively.

Winner – Ultra Smart Cycle – Sm@rt Technology Ltd

Highly Commended – Associated Asphalt Contracting Limited

Commended – Oxford Zero Emission Zone- Oxfordshire County Council

Commended – Revolutionising the highway user experience with MAVIS: Mapping and Visual Imaging Scooter- Project Centre, XAIS, London Borough of Newham

Commended – Setting the benchmark for digital solutions at public consultation – Arup and Copper as part of Taylor Woodrow +

Commended – ThermoPrint – WJ Group

Commended – Warm Mix Asphalt Monitoring Using Thermal Imaging Technology – Ringway Infrastructure Services, Eurovia Surfacing and Highways Data Systems

Shortlisted – Optimising Location Planning for Mobility Hub – City Science

CIHT & Stantec Infrastructure Award

Recognises exceptional engineering solutions that have delivered creative and resilient infrastructure.

Winner – Sprint Phase 1 – Transport for West Midlands

Highly Commended – Austcliffe Iron Footbridge Refurbishment – Ringway Infrastructure Services

Commended – Building Bridges, Building Communities: Kier’s creative pedestrian bridges solution- Kier Highways

Commended – Forder Valley Link Road – Plymouth City Council

Commended – Gatwick Main Runway Re-surfacing – Colas

Shortlisted – Liverpool City Centre Connectivity: Lime Street – Amey

Shortlisted – M11 Junction 7a – Essex Highways Ringway Jacobs Ltd

Shortlisted – Cycleway 4 – Kier Highways and Transport for London

CIHT & WSP EDI Initiative of the Year Award

Recognises employers or individuals that have implemented (or been involved in) an EDI (Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion) initiative of merit.

Winner – Making Ground – Kier Highways

Commended – All Great People – FM Conway’s Drive for Equal Opportunity – FM Conway

Commended – Colas Leeds Business Unit EDI Initiative – Colas

Shortlisted – Atkins Menopause at Work Network – Atkins

Shortlisted – Fighting the stigma: How Project Centre’s people are changing views on mental health in the work place – Project Centre

Shortlisted – Independent Disability Advisory Group – TfL

CIHT Collaboration Award

Recognises those that have shown dedication to working in collaboration with other teams, organisations and/or sectors to deliver real solutions.

Winner – Transport for West Midlands, Commonwealth Games Transport Team – Transport for West Midlands, part of the West Midlands Combined Authority

Highly Commended – National Highways East Collaboration Ringway

Commended – ‘Famous For’ – Regional Investment Programme South East – National Highways

Commended – Collaboration delivers a new way of working – Chevron Traffic Management

Commended – Overcoming barriers to delivering STEM engineering and transportation insight and career links – BEAR Scotland

Shortlisted – MK Highways – Ringway Infrastructure Ltd

Shortlisted – Polyvios Polyviou – Transport for London

CIHT Road Safety Award

The Road Safety Award, in memory of John Smart, recognises outstanding achievements which improve road user safety through excellent practice, design and technical application.

Winner – Global Roads – Agilysis Limited

Highly Commended – Innovative PRIME road markings for motorcycle casualty reduction – Transport Scotland

Highly Commended – Collaboration delivers a new way of working – Chevron Traffic Management

Commended – LBAQRAMo-a quantitative risk analysis model for road tunnels in the UK

Commended – See.Sense Sensor Data for Road Safety – See.Sense

Commended – Use of Road AI for Highway Safety Inspections – Essex Highways Ringway Jacobs Ltd

Shortlisted – A21 Safety Package – route wide operational road safety improvements – National Highways and Jacobs

Shortlisted – Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ – Directional Signage Improvement Programme – Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’

Shortlisted – Paving the way to Vision Zero – WSP

CIHT Team of the Year Award

Celebrates the achievements of teams who have demonstrated professionalism and have been able to adapt and work effectively under the challenges posed in the Highways and Transportation sector.

Winner – Transport for West Midlands, Commonwealth Games Transport Team – Transport for West Midlands, part of the West Midlands Combined Authority

Highly Commended – A31 Ringwood Widening & Bridge Replacement Highly – VolkerFitzpatrick Ltd

Shortlisted – Area 4 Interim CWF Project Team – Costain Area 4 Interim CWF

Shortlisted – Balfour Beatty Atkins (BBA) enterprise delivery model – Atkins

Shortlisted – DBFO Handover Integrated Team – National Highways

Shortlisted – Sweco Active Travel Department Development – Sweco UK Ltd

Shortlisted – Works for London – Operation London Bridge- Works for London

CIHT Overall Winner Award

All shortlisted awards are entered into this category and judges are looking for the entry that most closely aligns with the CIHT values of being (Professional, Inclusive, Collaborative and Progressive).

Winner – Transport for West Midlands, Commonwealth Games Transport Team – Transport for West Midlands, part of the West Midlands Combined Authority

