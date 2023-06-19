CIHT national transport award winners revealed

Best-in class projects receive industry acclaim
Last Friday saw the announcement of the outstanding companies and projects within the highways, transportation infrastructure and services industry that have been successful at the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) prestigious Annual Awards held on the 15 June at the Hilton London Bankside.
Neil Johnstone, CIHT President said:
“This has been a truly fantastic year for the CIHT Awards, and we have received over 200 high quality submissions from across the UK and beyond, showcasing a wide variety of initiatives, projects and innovations.”
“These awards demonstrate best practice and celebrate the high calibre schemes, innovative products, and ways of working which are taking place across the industry.”
The award winners for 2023 are now available and details can be found below.
CIHT Professionalism Award
Awarded to an individual that maintains and develops professional ethical expertise and deliver a safe and effective service for all.
- Karen Agbabiaka – Winner
CIHT Sustainability Award
Recognising projects, schemes, products, or strategies that can demonstrate a contribution to sustainable development.
- Winner – Lambeth Kerbside Strategy- London Borough of Lambeth, supported by SYSTRA
- Highly Commended – Streets for Kids – Global Designing Cities Initiative
- Commended – Oxford Zero Emission Zone – Oxfordshire County Council
- Commended – ‘The Phoenix’ – A resilient, inclusive and transformative sustainable ‘5-minute’ neighbourhood – WSP
CIHT & Kier Streets Award
Recognising how outstanding design and implementation of schemes in our towns and cities improve the places around them and create places for people.
- Winner – Designing Streets for Kids – Global Designing Cities Initiative
- Highly Commended – Lambeth Permanent Low Traffic Neighbourhoods – Sustrans & London Borough of Lambeth
- Shortlisted – The Suffolk Design: Streets Guide – Stantec
CIHT Research Initiative of the Year
Recognising an outstanding piece of research in the highways and transportation sector.
- Winner – Transport-related social exclusion in the North of England – Transport for the North
- Commended – Innovative PRIME road markings for motorcycle casualty reduction – Transport Scotland
- Commended – Safe and resilient high-strength permeable concrete pavements – Imperial College London
- Shortlisted – Self-Healing Asphalt Technology – Tarmac Trading Limited
- Shortlisted – TfN’s regional Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Framework – Transport for the North
- Shortlisted – Driver2020 – an evaluation of interventions aimed at young and novice drivers
CIHT & Ringway Decarbonisation Award
Recognising projects, schemes and strategies that demonstrate the delivery of a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
- Winner – Decarbonisation of Interim Works Programme – Integrated Programme Alliance – IPA (Arcadis, BHL, BCC, Kier, Tarmac, HTM, WJ)
- Commended – Hampshire Highways Carbon Strategy & Micheldever Road Materials Recycling Facility Hampshire Highways – Hampshire County Council & Milestone Infrastructure
- Commended – Moata Carbon Portal – Mott MacDonald
- Commended – SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway – SEGRO and ITP
- Shortlisted – Track while you work: Decarbonise your operations – Brightly Software Ltd
- Shortlisted – A45 Sprint Project – Morgan Sindall Infrastructure
CIHT Technology and Innovation Award
Recognising innovation, this could be in terms of new technology, products, processes, and services that have impacted an organisation, industry and society positively.
- Winner – Ultra Smart Cycle – Sm@rt Technology Ltd
- Highly Commended – Associated Asphalt Contracting Limited
- Commended – Oxford Zero Emission Zone- Oxfordshire County Council
- Commended – Revolutionising the highway user experience with MAVIS: Mapping and Visual Imaging Scooter- Project Centre, XAIS, London Borough of Newham
- Commended – Setting the benchmark for digital solutions at public consultation – Arup and Copper as part of Taylor Woodrow +
- Commended – ThermoPrint – WJ Group
- Commended – Warm Mix Asphalt Monitoring Using Thermal Imaging Technology – Ringway Infrastructure Services, Eurovia Surfacing and Highways Data Systems
- Shortlisted – Optimising Location Planning for Mobility Hub – City Science
CIHT & Stantec Infrastructure Award
Recognises exceptional engineering solutions that have delivered creative and resilient infrastructure.
- Winner – Sprint Phase 1 – Transport for West Midlands
- Highly Commended – Austcliffe Iron Footbridge Refurbishment – Ringway Infrastructure Services
- Commended – Building Bridges, Building Communities: Kier’s creative pedestrian bridges solution- Kier Highways
- Commended – Forder Valley Link Road – Plymouth City Council
- Commended – Gatwick Main Runway Re-surfacing – Colas
- Shortlisted – Liverpool City Centre Connectivity: Lime Street – Amey
- Shortlisted – M11 Junction 7a – Essex Highways Ringway Jacobs Ltd
- Shortlisted – Cycleway 4 – Kier Highways and Transport for London
CIHT & WSP EDI Initiative of the Year Award
Recognises employers or individuals that have implemented (or been involved in) an EDI (Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion) initiative of merit.
- Winner – Making Ground – Kier Highways
- Commended – All Great People – FM Conway’s Drive for Equal Opportunity – FM Conway
- Commended – Colas Leeds Business Unit EDI Initiative – Colas
- Shortlisted – Atkins Menopause at Work Network – Atkins
- Shortlisted – Fighting the stigma: How Project Centre’s people are changing views on mental health in the work place – Project Centre
- Shortlisted – Independent Disability Advisory Group – TfL
CIHT Collaboration Award
Recognises those that have shown dedication to working in collaboration with other teams, organisations and/or sectors to deliver real solutions.
- Winner – Transport for West Midlands, Commonwealth Games Transport Team – Transport for West Midlands, part of the West Midlands Combined Authority
- Highly Commended – National Highways East Collaboration Ringway
- Commended – ‘Famous For’ – Regional Investment Programme South East – National Highways
- Commended – Collaboration delivers a new way of working – Chevron Traffic Management
- Commended – Overcoming barriers to delivering STEM engineering and transportation insight and career links – BEAR Scotland
- Shortlisted – MK Highways – Ringway Infrastructure Ltd
- Shortlisted – Polyvios Polyviou – Transport for London
CIHT Road Safety Award
The Road Safety Award, in memory of John Smart, recognises outstanding achievements which improve road user safety through excellent practice, design and technical application.
- Winner – Global Roads – Agilysis Limited
- Highly Commended – Innovative PRIME road markings for motorcycle casualty reduction – Transport Scotland
- Highly Commended – Collaboration delivers a new way of working – Chevron Traffic Management
- Commended – LBAQRAMo-a quantitative risk analysis model for road tunnels in the UK
- Commended – See.Sense Sensor Data for Road Safety – See.Sense
- Commended – Use of Road AI for Highway Safety Inspections – Essex Highways Ringway Jacobs Ltd
- Shortlisted – A21 Safety Package – route wide operational road safety improvements – National Highways and Jacobs
- Shortlisted – Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ – Directional Signage Improvement Programme – Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’
- Shortlisted – Paving the way to Vision Zero – WSP
CIHT Team of the Year Award
Celebrates the achievements of teams who have demonstrated professionalism and have been able to adapt and work effectively under the challenges posed in the Highways and Transportation sector.
- Winner – Transport for West Midlands, Commonwealth Games Transport Team – Transport for West Midlands, part of the West Midlands Combined Authority
- Highly Commended – A31 Ringwood Widening & Bridge Replacement Highly – VolkerFitzpatrick Ltd
- Shortlisted – Area 4 Interim CWF Project Team – Costain Area 4 Interim CWF
- Shortlisted – Balfour Beatty Atkins (BBA) enterprise delivery model – Atkins
- Shortlisted – DBFO Handover Integrated Team – National Highways
- Shortlisted – Sweco Active Travel Department Development – Sweco UK Ltd
- Shortlisted – Works for London – Operation London Bridge- Works for London
CIHT Overall Winner Award
All shortlisted awards are entered into this category and judges are looking for the entry that most closely aligns with the CIHT values of being (Professional, Inclusive, Collaborative and Progressive).
- Winner – Transport for West Midlands, Commonwealth Games Transport Team – Transport for West Midlands, part of the West Midlands Combined Authority
The CIHT Awards were kindly sponsored by Kier, Ringway, Stantec and WSP.
