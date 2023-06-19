Winvic Begins Highway Project on A16 for Lincolnshire County Council

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects has commenced its first project under the Lincolnshire County Council highways framework contract; the General Works’ Lot contract is to deliver new infrastructure assets as well as infrastructure improvements across the county over 4 years.

The works to Marsh Lane roundabout on the A16 and works to improve active travel links in Boston near Wyberton Low Road are the first set of Lincolnshire ‘Levelling Up’ road improvements to be carried out. The Marsh Lane roundabout improvements and Boston Active Travel are expected to cost a total of £5.7 million. Winvic commenced construction on 16 May and the scheme is expected to be complete within six months.

The major improvements to Marsh Lane roundabout will reduce congestion on the A16, improve safety and future-proof the roundabout for future A16 upgrades down the line. 3,070 m2 of carriageway on the approaches to the existing roundabout on the A16 will be widened to two lanes, as will the roundabout. The alignment of the roundabout will be moved to facilitate its widening from 21.5m diameter to 27m. 410m of new drainage will be installed as part of the roundabout upgrade. Mass traffic signals infrastructure works will be undertaken to the crossroad junction with 4,025m2 of carriageway treatment works.

The works also include the creation of a three-quarter mile active travel route in Boston, addressing the conflict between cycle users and HGVs on Marsh Lane through the Riverside Industrial Estate. The pavements will be widened and a new cycle lane will be installed.

The two-lane carriageway will be reduced to one with traffic management on the A16 for up to 10 weeks. Later in the project, temporary traffic signals and a series of night-time road closures will be used.

Rob Cook, Director of Civils and Infrastructure at Winvic, said: “We have been extremely busy behind the scenes since we were awarded the highways framework contract by Lincolnshire County Council last year, ensuring we were fully prepared in advance of being awarded our first scheme. Nearby communities, businesses and road users will be our priority, as well as keeping people safe. Our continued one-team working with the Council will help to ensure the programme is delivered swiftly and safely with as little disruption as possible.”

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said “As with any major road improvement project, some disruption on local roads is inevitable when work is underway. However, we’ll be making all efforts to keep traffic moving and maintain access to all businesses. Once construction starts, the main point-of-contact for residents and businesses for any traffic management updates, access issues or queries will be the project’s dedicated Public Liaison Officer, Sophie Ward-Owen. She will be available by email at Sophie.Ward-owen@owen-partners.co.uk.”

Both projects will be funded by a portion of the £20m in ‘Levelling Up’ funding awarded to the county council in October 2021. The remaining funding will be used across four projects, including improvements to Spalding’s A16/A151 Springfield Roundabout and A16/B1180 Greencell Roundabout.

The ‘General Works’ Lot was awarded to Winvic by Lincolnshire County Council in April 2022. Works to be undertaken by Winvic on A and B class roads in Lincolnshire are likely to include the construction of roundabouts, major highways widening or dualling, bridge construction and service diversions and installation as well as the installation of drainage and street lighting.

