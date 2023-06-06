CLD Security Systems unveil new fully solar powered access barrier system

Leading manufacturer of physical security systems, CLD, has announced the launch of a fully autonomous off grid, solar powered automatic boom arm barrier system. The RiseMaster HE will be exhibited at Plantworx 2023, 13-15 June in Peterborough.
As one of the largest suppliers of security fencing in the UK, CLD Systems offer tailored, trusted and durable security solutions to protect environments such as data centres, schools, transport hubs, manufacturing warehouses, high-profile sporting venues, open spaces, and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sites.
Its latest product launch is the RiseMaster HE Barrier, a fully autonomous, off-grid, solar powered, automatic boom arm barrier system. The system is available in both surface mount version – free standing and rapidly deployable – as well as a permanent version.
Ideal for settings such as secure compounds, construction sites and events that require vehicular control, the product has been designed with sustainability in mind and features primary and secondary photovoltaic panels, eliminating the need for the installation of road crossing control cabling. The barrier system not only offers a more environmentally friendly option thanks to being completely solar powered, but also reduces carbon emissions due to no groundworks being required during installation. The RiseMaster offers off grid solar autonomy 24/7, 365 days a year and zero carbon emissions over a 10-year life cycle. It can be delivered with a full charge, utilising 100% renewable energy from the CLD factory.
The RiseMaster can power auxiliary third party equipment such as intercoms, radio transmitters and other equipment, and is fully compliant with Safety Force Test Compliant to EN 12453:2017. Its barrier arm features an inbuilt red and green traffic light LED system to indicate when it is safe to enter or exit. It is also available with photocells to ensure accurate presence detection. The RiseMaster’s continuous flanged post is made from high strength steel for added durability and longevity.
Its FenceSafe battery container allows static equilibrium of the system and housing of the batteries to be combined within the same container, providing users with a convenient and efficient solution for managing and securing its battery whilst reducing the amount of space required.
Like many CLD solutions, the RiseMaster is available on a rental basis, offering flexible on ground physical security that can be quickly and easily commissioned and removed to leave no trace. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity this also reduces the number of physical tools required. CLD operates from a range of sites in the UK to also ensure guaranteed available stock to meet short lead time requirements.
Russel Wells, Director of CLD Systems, comments: “Our products embrace the latest in innovative technology with sophisticated control systems to ensure the highest level of security and sustainability. The RiseMaster Barrier offers customers a tailored, easy to install solution which has been designed with British and European safety regulations in mind.”
The CLD RiseMaster HE Barrier will be unveiled for the first time in an exhibition setting at the upcoming IFSEC International security event, at ExCel London, 16th – 18th May 2023. Security professionals in attendance will get the chance to see the system in person and learn more about its features and CLD Systems’ range of security solutions at stand IF.6045.
For more information on CLD Systems, please visit: www.cld-systems.com