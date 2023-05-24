South Staffs Water chooses Omega Red for EV Charging Infrastructure

The appointment marks another framework win for the growing EV charging infrastructure specialist.

Omega Red, a UK market leading earthing and EV charging solutions business, has recently been appointed as sole supplier on a new utility sector EV charging infrastructure framework, following a competitive tender process.

Appointed by South Staffs Water, the Omega Red team will deliver scheme feasibility and design, AC and DC (Fast and Rapid) charger installation and back-office provision that will help the business monitor and control infrastructure usage.

The water company, which provides clean water to over half a million homes in the South Staffs region and more than 350,000 customers in Cambridge, has committed to electrify its small van fleet by 2025. With an initial 15 electric vehicles already on the fleet or imminent, the company is investing in the right infrastructure to ensure its teams can charge conveniently and effectively, supporting the business to continue to provide the essential services its customers expect.

Phase one of the programme will see 4 rapid DC chargers and a number of AC chargers installed across the South Staff and Cambridge Water region.

Iain Coleman, head of EV, Omega Red commented: “We are delighted to have been chosen by South Staffs Water to support this important environmental initiative and look forward to bringing our experience and guidance to support their programme to make sure they maximise the benefits of this investment.”

Tom Fewster, asset management and investment delivery director, South Staffs Water added: “Electrifying our fleet is an important element of our customer promise to protect the environment and minimise our environmental impact as we go about providing our essential services. Ensuring we have the right infrastructure in place to keep our electric fleet moving is crucial, throughout the tender process, the Omega Red team was able to demonstrate their expertise and experience in this area and we look forward to working with them as we roll out our infrastructure programme.”

Omega Red offers electric vehicle charging solutions right across the UK, supporting non-domestic clients with charging infrastructure concept, design, HV connection, installation, charging operations and maintenance.

