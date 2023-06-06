DHF to hold accredited CPD Webinars

After becoming a member of the CPD certification service on 1st March 2023, DHF (Door & Hardware Federation) has announced that it will be holding two accredited CPD Webinars for members on 10th and 24th August. Each webinar demonstrates the required Continuing Professional Development standards and the learning value and practicality of each course has been examined thoroughly to ensure both are of high quality and comply with CPD requirements.
The complimentary webinars will feature force limitation and non-contact presence detection for doors, gates, and traffic barriers respectively and will be aimed at installation and maintenance engineers of industrial & garage doors, powered gates, and traffic barriers, as well as managers of installation and maintenance engineers; business owners of installation and maintenance companies, and facilities managers, retail landlords/managers with responsibility for maintenance teams.
The force limitation webinar explains how to assess force limitation on industrial & garage doors, powered gates, and traffic barriers under EN 12453 including what safe force and time limits apply in a range of hazard locations, how to test at the main closing edges and how to verify safe force at hazards that cannot be easily or safely measured directly to achieve legal compliance.
The non-contact presence detection webinar covers one of three ways in which powered doors, gates and barriers can be prevented from injuring people and how compliance with EN 12453 can be achieved. It explains how to assess non-contact presence detection on industrial & garage doors, powered gates, and traffic barriers under EN 12453 and will enable delegates to understand what non-contact presence detection is, how non-contact presence can be used to prevent powered doors, gates and barriers harming people and how to test it for compliance in a range of hazard locations.
The webinars are delivered via Teams and last around an hour and a half, including time for a Q&A session. Although the webinars are delivered electronically, these can also be delivered at members’ open days, face-to-face upon request, and is a further benefit of membership.
“DHF continues to stress the importance of a competent workforce and that the correct training is sourced, including increasing knowledge on important topics like those covered in our webinars,” says DHF’s Commercial Director, Patricia Sowsbery-Stevens. “We encourage companies involved in the installation and maintenance of doors, gates, and traffic barriers to ensure they are meeting safety standards, as well as recognising when to bring in a specialist contractor. Our CPD-accredited webinars offer information on topics that enable staff to understand how these safety elements can be used to ensure doors, gates or traffic barriers are safe and we are delighted to be able to provide these for our members.”
To enquire about membership of DHF to gain access to these webinars free of charge, visit www.dhfonline.org.uk
