Structural Timber Awards Celebrates Innovation and Engineering Success

For companies looking to demonstrate forward-thinking design, sustainable construction and feats of precision engineering, submissions for the 2023 Structural Timber Awards are open. Now in its ninth year, these highly recognised awards showcase the best in timber structures and architectural achievements. Free to enter – the window for entries closes on June 23. Meaning now is the time to start putting together your showstopping submission.

This year’s expert judging panel will want to see builds demonstrating the exceptional benefits of timber construction while displaying world-class architecture and technical precision. Amongst the experts deciding this year’s finalists are representatives from the Timber Trade Association, Structural Timber Association and the British Woodworking Federation. With seventeen categories available to enter, businesses can submit projects focusing on commercial, education, low-energy, self-build projects and more. There will also be awards celebrating project management, innovation, and pioneering systems and ideas.

Entering the Structural Timber Awards positions companies as those championing and setting the standard for structural timber construction. Widely recognised as a mark of excellence, these awards are a seal of approval to your activities and a sign of outstanding quality. Entry is also an opportunity to demonstrate to the sector and the wider business network how your projects are contributing to the global carbon agenda, local community, and social values and driving the common objectives of the timber industry further than ever before.

The judges will be looking for entries that offer engaging data and evidence that showcase the positive outcomes of a project, supported by eye-catching images that detail the designs and structural timber systems and show how the work progressed. Companies are welcome to make multiple submissions and it is recommended that entrants read the submission criteria carefully before putting together their entries. A complete list of the 2022 and all other previous winners is available to view on the Structural Timber Awards website.

The 2023 winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on 04 October, to be held at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham. The event will bring together construction professionals to enjoy an evening of celebration, networking and recognition. The event venue provides the ideal backdrop for businesses to celebrate the dynamic people and teams who bring these visionary timber projects to life.

Previous winners have enjoyed extensive media coverage for their projects following success at the awards. Structural Timber Award winners have been featured in publications like Construction News, The Times and the architectural and design magazine, Dezeen. Winners from the 2022 awards include Hayhurst & Co, Ramboll, Adam Knibb Architects, and Innovaré Offsite. Businesses such as EURBAN, Constructional Timber, dRMM studio, Maich Swift Architects and Stora Enso were also highly commended by the 2022 judges.

The Structural Timber Awards are presented in partnership with the Structural Timber Association, the leading organisation for the UK structural timber industry.

To register your interest and take your first step on the road to success, visit: www.structuraltimberawards.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals