Firethorn Trust secures final occupier at Leighton Buzzard Logistics Scheme

Real estate developer, Firethorn Trust, has secured the final letting at Ascent Logistics Park, a net-zero logistics development in Leighton Buzzard.

Firethorn Trust is acting as asset and development manager on behalf of the scheme’s owner, privately-held investment firm, Cain International.

All eight units are now let at Ascent Logistics Park, with the final 48,639 sq ft unit to be occupied by Next plc, the British multinational clothing, home and beauty products retailer.

The 25.5-acre industrial development comprises highly-specified Grade A logistics space – ranging from 14,533 to 125,510 sq ft – and has attracted occupiers from a variety of sectors. Next plc joins existing tenants AS Colour, HCA UK, Tate Business Group, Spreetail, Airbox UK, Solution EU and Stone Hardy at the scheme, which reached completion last May.

Accredited by the UK Green Building Council for its net-zero carbon construction, Ascent Logistics Park is rated BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and offers a modern, future-proof specification that will provide tangible and long-lasting benefits for both occupiers and the environment.

Chris Beer, Senior Associate at Firethorn Trust, said:

“We’ve worked in close collaboration with every occupier to ensure they can benefit from a high-quality and flexible warehousing space, which is designed to fully support their operational requirements, strengthen future business plans and empower their ESG commitments. Ascent is a bold, ambitious and forward-thinking development that will place every tenant in a prime position for growth.”

Tim Brazier, Senior Vice President at Cain International, said:

“We’re delighted to reach this significant milestone at Ascent Logistics Park, with the scheme fully let within 12 months of completion. Ascent’s popularity with such a diverse range of tenants reflects the scheme’s excellent specification, underpinning our belief that high quality spaces with a focus on sustainability will continue to thrive in a competitive market.”

For more information, visit www.ascentlogisticspark.co.uk