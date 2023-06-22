First Grade I-listed building to receive double glazing permission – Bereco comments

With the first Grade I-listed building in the UK having been granted planning permission for replacement double glazed windows, this approach could soon be adopted by other listed buildings. This could be viewed as the next important step for the construction and fenestration industries, as well as for preserving and increasing the use of heritage buildings, or as a slippery slope into the eventual demise of their traditional aesthetic.

Ledston Hall, a 700-year-old stately home in Yorkshire, has received planning permission to replace its original metal-framed, leaded windows with double glazed alternatives.[1] The aim of the replacement is to increase energy efficiency with the building’s conversion to housing, following 65 years of being empty and falling into disrepair. Although at first glance this may seem a natural step forward with the increased focus on the need to look after the environment, and the cost-of-living crisis, the importance of the building’s heritage should also be remembered and honoured.

Nicola Harrison, Managing Director for Bereco, commented: “While it’s great to see that this Grade I listed building has been granted permission to install double glazed windows to improve its energy efficiency, it could mean that owners of these buildings opt for alternative window materials rather than staying true to the design of the original windows and traditional style of the building.

“In the UK we have some fantastic historic buildings, and although we understand they’re in need of some repairs to become more sustainable, there are lots of incredible alternative materials that not only match the traditional design of the building but also deliver exceptional thermal performance.”

