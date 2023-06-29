FPA announces ABBE-accredited passive fire protection and fire door inspection qualifications

With accreditation from the Awarding Body for Building Education (ABBE), the FPA has launched three new qualifications for fire safety professionals as part of its ever-expanding training services.

Covering passive fire protection at both foundation and intermediate levels, along with fire door inspection training, the qualifications are awarded by ABBE and regulated by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual).

The emphasis on the need for competency has been rising steadily in the fire safety sector, with many calling for better regulation of professionals in all areas of the industry. With that in mind, the FPA is offering recognised and accredited qualifications, catering to varying job roles and responsibilities and offering fire safety professionals the opportunity to acquire knowledge and gain much-needed skills to help them progress in their careers.

Speaking about the independently accredited qualifications, FPA Fire Safety Trainer and Coordinator, Richard Nicholson said: “The FPA is pleased to launch FPA-designed Passive Fire Qualifications registered with Ofqual through ABBE, the awarding body.

“Based on industry and employers’ needs, our qualifications support the competency agenda and focus on providing industry professionals with key knowledge and understanding through the robustness of qualification standards.”

The new courses from the FPA include:

Level 2 Award in Passive Fire Protection – Foundation :

This qualification is suitable for any trade carrying out property maintenance or refurbishment. It offers an entry-level understanding of how your work may impact the fire safety protection built into the building structure. More information can be found here.

: This qualification is suitable for any trade carrying out property maintenance or refurbishment. It offers an entry-level understanding of how your work may impact the fire safety protection built into the building structure. More information can be found here. Level 3 Award in Passive Fire Protection – Intermediate :

Developed for those with a basic knowledge of passive fire protection and the responsibility of overseeing the correct application of passive fire protection and associated products, this qualification is aimed at those who need to apply the principles of passive fire protection to ensure the structural integrity of built-in fire protection is maintained. It is suited to those managing contractors and for upskilling fire risk assessors. More information can be found here.

: Developed for those with a basic knowledge of passive fire protection and the responsibility of overseeing the correct application of passive fire protection and associated products, this qualification is aimed at those who need to apply the principles of passive fire protection to ensure the structural integrity of built-in fire protection is maintained. It is suited to those managing contractors and for upskilling fire risk assessors. More information can be found here. Level 3 Award in Fire Door Inspection:

This qualification provides the underpinning knowledge necessary to determine whether a fire door set is fit for purpose and to advise a client or employer if a door or its component parts fail to meet the required standard. The course will provide you with the knowledge to identify relevant products and understand their relationship to the performance of the door, as well as explain the relevant regulations and guidance. More information can be found here.

Further details about the courses, including upcoming dates, locations, and booking and availability can be found here.

FPA Members receive a 15% discount on all training courses. Not an FPA Member? You can join today to access a range of exclusive member benefits.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals