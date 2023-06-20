Groundworks start for 275-home development at Ashberry at Whitehouse Park

Groundwork is underway with the first spades in the ground at a development set to bring 275 new homes to the Whitehouse area of Milton Keynes.

Ashberry Homes is planning to build the homes at Ashberry at Whitehouse Park, on land south of Watling Street and east of Calverton Lane. It’s part of the wider Whitehouse neighbourhood which has outline planning permission for more than 4,000 new homes.

Detailed planning permission for this latest collection of 275 homes was granted by Milton Keynes Council earlier this year.

Ashberry at Whitehouse Park will feature a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments, and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

Lindsey Davenport, Senior Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “An exciting project lies ahead with this high-quality contribution to Whitehouse.

“With groundworks now underway, we are looking forward to starting construction of the new homes at Ashberry at Whitehouse Park and providing homebuyers with a varied choice of quality new-build properties.

“This development will help consolidate Ashberry Homes as a reliable and well-established housebuilder in Milton Keynes, helping to provide the new housing the city needs.”

Ashberry Homes is part of the Bellway Group, with Bellway’s Northern Home Counties division currently building 175 new homes on a neighbouring site, Bellway at Whitehouse Park, as part of the consortium project.

New community facilities, such Whitehouse Primary School, Watling Academy and Whitehouse Surgery, are also open as part of the wider growing neighbourhood.

The Whitehouse project is part of the Western Expansion Area of Milton Keynes which has been earmarked for a total of 6,500 new homes.

Lindsey said: “There is already such a welcoming community forming within the Whitehouse consortium and the fact there are schools for both primary and secondary-age children here makes it even more appealing for families.

“The development is also close to Milton Keynes, and all the city’s amenities, as well as direct train links from Milton Keynes Central into London.”

The first homes are due to go on sale at Ashberry at Whitehouse Park in August this year.

For more information, call the sales team on 01908 036312 or visit https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/ashberry-at-whitehouse-park.

