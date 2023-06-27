HE Simm Group to deliver £16m commercial MEP Project at King Street for Vinci

The Northern Engineering Division of one of the UK’s leading engineering and services firms, HE Simm Group, has won a £16m contract to deliver a commercial project as part of the new regional hub in Blackpool – that VINCI is constructing as part of Muse and Blackpool Council’s £350m Talbot Gateway Regeneration Scheme.

The contract, which will see the firm deliver a full MEP installation, over a 37-week programme, was awarded to the company following its ongoing, successful delivery, at VINCI’s New Victoria scheme for end client Muse Developments.

Starting on site in November, and running through to September 2024, the company will also utilise its internal offsite manufacturing team, to provide a modularised roof top plant room amongst other modular items, including risers – to the value of three quarters of a million pounds.

Greg Simm, Managing Director for HE Simm Engineering in the North, comments: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract, especially as it comes off the back of the work we are currently undertaking at New Victoria.

“It will be the largest commercial scheme delivered by the Northern Engineering Division and we are looking forward to getting going in November.”

Gareth Simm, Chief Executive Officer for the company, adds: “This contract award plays well into our continued diversification strategy, which sees more and more of our work completed in sectors including commercial, industrial and healthcare, whilst also staying true to our roots of delivering the very best MEP in the UK residential sector.”

HE Simm was founded in 1948, 75 years ago this year. Since then, it has become recognised as a leading player in the design, delivery and installation of MEP, Fire & Security, Maintenance and Offsite Manufacturing capabilities across numerous sectors, for many long-term clients.

