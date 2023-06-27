Salboy signs first tenant at flagship commercial scheme, Glassworks

17-storey glass structure in Central Manchester welcomes global pharmaceutical company as first tenant

Salboy Group, the nationwide property development and funding company, has agreed terms with its first commercial tenant at Glassworks, the Group’s first exclusively commercial development located in central Manchester.

The tenant, a privately owned, international healthcare company, signed up to a 10-year lease and will occupy 2,000 sq ft on the 14th floor of the Glassworks tower. Founded over forty years ago, the company operates globally and was searching for new premises for its UK Head Office.

Simon Ismail, Managing Director of Salboy, comments: “We are delighted to welcome our first tenant to Glassworks, the destination for its new Manchester base. Our tenant has been based in Manchester for a number of years. The team came to us seeking modern, efficient and well-equipped new premises from which it will continue to benefit hugely not only from Manchester’s vibrant business sector but also the city’s impressive academic and scientific pedigree that’s nurtured by our leading universities.”

Salboy and its dedicated construction partner, Domis, achieved practical completion on Glassworks, their first major commercial scheme, in February 2023.

Glassworks is a 17-storey tower constructed in the heart of central Manchester. It was designed by Jon Matthews Architects. The scheme is located on Back Turner Street which connects Manchester’s busy Central Retail District to the vibrant Northern Quarter. The new scheme takes its name not only from its primarily glass structure but from the former glass dealership that existed on the site in the early 1900s.

The scheme comprises 48,000 sqft of commercial space as well as high spec tenants’ amenities that include breakout spaces, bike storage, spacious showering facilities, an outdoor terrace for socialising and exclusive events, and a modern lobby with barista services. The scheme is also ideally situated within five minutes’ walk of major transport links, a high concentration of restaurants and bars, and the Northern Quarter’s fast expanding tech hub.

Ismail continues: “Glassworks’ eye-catching aesthetic in one of the most lively, dynamic parts of the city makes it an ideal destination for companies looking to build a base in the heart of the Northern business community. Whether they are startups looking to scale, or larger businesses that want to upgrade the space they occupy, Glassworks is designed to work hard for its tenants, creating flexibility and enjoyable, productive working environments. We’re excited to see the early uptake from tenants and look forward to seeing Glassworks achieve its full potential at full occupancy before long.”

OBI represented the tenant and Knight Frank represented Salboy.

