Housing association highly commended in top sustainability awards 

A housing association has been recognised in an award that champions excellence in decarbonising the housing sector.

Platform Housing Group – one of the UK’s largest social landlords – has been highly commended in the Green Homes Upgrade award at the first ever Unlock Net Zero Awards.

The awards ceremony took place on 27 June in Manchester; members of the Sustainability team along with key partners attended the ceremony which was held alongside The Chartered Institute of Housing 2023.

The entry focused on the work Platform has carried out under the Green Home Grant and the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund in retrofitting 384 homes as well as securing funding and commencing work on a further 1095 homes.

Stephen Edwards, Head of Sustainability at Platform Housing Group said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this acknowledgement in what was a very competitive category. The awards showcased around 150 projects and initiatives across 21 categories demonstrating and championing the positive work going on across the country to decarbonise the UK housing sector. It is a great honour for Platform to be part of all these inspirational projects and this represents a great step towards our target to achieve EPC C by 2030 and Net Zero Carbon by 2050.”

