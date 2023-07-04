Places for People launch new homes at NHS healthy new town at Bordon, Hampshire

Welcome news for Hampshire homebuyers, as leading social enterprise Places for People has launched a selection of 91 new homes in Bordon, at Whistle Wood as part of the NHS Healthy New Towns programme.[1]

As a town with a distinct military history as a garrison town, Bordon and the neighbouring Whitehill are currently undergoing a complex £1billion regeneration programme to transform the area into a green, healthy and well-connected place for local residents to live. Offering the perfect opportunity to live in this exciting new community, the collection of traditional two to five bedroom homes at Whistle Wood will be available through private sale and Shared Ownership, offering homebuyers a variety of options to step onto, or move up the property ladder.

All properties include a garage or parking, cycle storage and a range of energy saving features including A rated boilers, low energy lighting and electric car charging points.

Greg Hilton, Regional Managing Director for the South West at Places for People comments: “We are proud to launch our new collection of homes at Bordon and are thrilled to be playing a part in the town’s incredible transformation. With a rich military history dating back to the 1800s, Bordon is a truly unique place to live, and the extensive regeneration programme brings with it even more positive elements to the area, such as new leisure and retail facilities and improvements to local green space. With new homes available through private sale and Shared Ownership, buyers can select the buying option that best suits their needs, to purchase an energy efficient home within this well connected, healthy new town.”

Every home at Whistle Wood will be built to a high standard, with elegant interiors throughout. Sleek kitchens will be designed by Symphony Group and will include Amtico flooring and stylish under cupboard lighting, alongside a variety of integrated appliances such as a washing machine, fridge/freezer and dishwasher to selected plots. Living spaces are designed to be light and spacious, with an ample number of double-glazed windows, and selected homes also feature French doors opening onto a private garden from the kitchen or dining room – perfect for bringing the outside in come rain or shine.

The highly-anticipated transformation of the former Ministry of Defence land in Whitehill & Bordon is a collaborative multi-partner regeneration programme with a 15-year masterplan. Aiming to create a vibrant new community in the heart of Hampshire, the evolution of the former garrison town will bring over 3,350 new homes, 3000 new jobs and nearly 100,000sqm of new commercial, retail and leisure space. New community facilities will be built as part of the scheme, including a new and improved town centre, schools, a cinema, a public service hub and a new leisure centre with sports pitches.

In addition to reaping the rewards of the fantastic new community facilities, residents at Whistle Wood will be able to take advantage of the plethora of local countryside. The development is located within close proximity to the Royal Woolmer Forest, a woodland area that is a designated site of special scientific interest and an outstanding wildlife sanctuary – home to at least twelve known species of reptiles and amphibians. With a selection of paths to enjoy by bicycle or on foot, residents can enjoy the perks of a countryside lifestyle.

Those who choose to settle down at Whistle Wood will have a variety of cafes, local pubs and retail stores including Bordon Stores, Tesco, Lidl and Wilko just a few moments from home. Fitness enthusiasts can make the most of the local Anytime Fitness gym, whilst the drive-in Ticket Cinema and Phoenix Arts theatre are ideal places to spend some evening down-time. For families, there are a selection of local schools to choose from for all ages including Bordon Garrison Pre School, Bordon Infant School, Bordon Junior School and Oakmoor Secondary School.

Commuting residents will be well-placed in Bordon. Alton rail station is a 17-minute drive away, offering direct services into London Waterloo in just over an hour (66 minutes). By road, the neighbouring cathedral towns of Winchester and Guildford are just 20 miles away, whilst the South Coast towns of Portsmouth, Southampton and Chichester are all within easy reach. The inclusion of a brand new relief road in the town’s regeneration plans will make travelling to and from the area even smoother.

Prices at Whistle Wood start from £365,000. For further information, please visit https://homestobuy.placesforpeople.co.uk/find-a-home/whistle-wood-bordon/.