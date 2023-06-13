How Haddonstone provides expertise to housebuilders, architects and owners to achieve perfect results

How are the needs of housebuilders, architects and property owners addressed by Haddonstone?

Headed up by Director, Toby Marlow, Haddonstone has a well-established Building & Construction team whose job it is to ensure that projects are delivered on time and to the customer’s full satisfaction, irrespective of the size of order.

When is Haddonstone’s Building and Construction team available to consult regarding projects and specific orders?

The helpful and professional team is available five days a week during office hours. On occasions – perhaps where an enquiry relates to guidance on area specific conservation matters, or the possible effects of localised air pollution – the team may refer the client to an appropriate independent consultant. Meanwhile Haddonstone’s approved specialist installers are also available to advise on practical challenges.

What design assistance can customers expect to access?

The manufacturer is very flexible in the ways it is willing to receive project specific information which can include the supply of general arrangement, 3D images and CAD drawings, sketches or photographs of old and damaged components which require matching. Along with its quotation, Haddonstone will generate integrated production drawings using its AutoCAD software: enabling architects and construction managers to gain a full understanding of their products and design capabilities. Private clients normally prefer to receive detailed component drawings along with plan and elevation drawings. General technical drawings are available to download from the website at https://www.haddonstone.com/en-gb/resources/

Does Haddonstone supply bespoke products in addition to its standard ranges?

Over 80% of the company’s Building and Construction cast stone components are manufactured bespoke to meet clients’ requirements; as a result, designers and project managers work closely with architects to detail and produce components for any age or style of property. These can include string courses, copings, entablatures, keystones, cills and a wide variety of plaques and other enrichments.

What styles of architecture does Haddonstone offer?

Many of the contemporary developments, which Haddonstone is asked to get involved with, draw on the Georgian era though the company is also experienced in supplying Victorian, Edwardian and other period styles, while much of its statuary is classical or contemporary. With unrivalled workshop facilities, Haddonstone can produce virtually any type of component to order and in a selection of colours.

How can contractors and other customers keep track of their orders once placed?

Once an order has been placed, a unique order number is issued via email confirmation and updates on the delivery date can be obtained by contacting an allocated project manager. Call-off of deliveries from large orders are carried out in the same way.

For more information on Haddonstone’s products and services, including from the Building and Construction team, please visit https://www.haddonstone.com/en-gb/building-and-construction/

For further information, call 01604 770711 or visit www.haddonstone.com

