Industry certification hallmarks quality of Recticel products

By Simon Blackham, Senior Technical Manager at Recticel

Here at Recticel, we know what it takes to deliver products to a consistently high standard. We are also aware of our responsibility in terms of industry standards, particularly in relation to health, safety and the environment.

It’s why, with each of our high-performance PIR solutions, we assure their ability to enhance levels of comfort and sustainability in buildings of all types. We are also committed to securing the highest grade of certification as an industry-approved hallmark of their quality. To achieve this, we subject each of our products to rigorous, regular testing and evaluation to uphold their quality and safety. In this respect, it’s not enough for our products’ performance to meet the approval of our expert internal auditors. Hence, we enlist the service of external parties for their guidance whilst working alongside industry-renowned certification bodies.

These include:

BBA – expert-led assessment

The British Board of Agrément (BBA) is a UKAS-accredited certification body. BBA certification is recognised throughout the construction industry as a symbol of quality and reassurance that the associated product has passed a series of rigorous, comprehensive assessments. To gain this prestigious hallmark of approval laboratory tests, on-site evaluations, quality management checks and inspections of production are among methods carried out during the expert-led assessment process. Recticel products that carry BBA certification include, but are not restricted to, Eurothane® Eurodeck, Eurothane® PL, Eurowall®+, Eurowall® Cavity, Powerdeck® F, Eurothane® GP, and Powerdeck® U.

PEFC – promoting environmentally-friendly forest management

Three products from our high-performance thermal insulation range have been awarded the revered PEFC (the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) label. Based in Switzerland, PEFC is a leading alliance of national forest certification systems. The non-profit organisation is committed to promoting environmentally-friendly forest management that is socially beneficial and economically viable through independent third-party certification. Its award of the PEFC label to the three Recticel products – Recticel Eurothane® GP, Eurothane® Eurodeck and Eurowall® Cavity – signifies that each product’s multilayer paper facings are made from wood fibres sourced from PEFC-certified and sustainably-managed forests. We are the first PIR manufacturer authorised to use this environmental label.

Transparent and reliable through ISO certificate

International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) is an international organisation that develops standards. For example, the ISO 9001 standard is an international quality management system and evaluates the company-wide quality system, such as the vision, staff training and procedures. Our production facilities are all ISO 9001 certified.

In addition, many production facilities have ISO 14001 certification. The ISO 14001 standard looks at environmental aspects and the related objectives, and is therefore an environmental management system. Recticel has implemented an environmental management system for this purpose, and we regularly undergo audits to revalidate the ISO certificates.

Environmental impact with EPD label

Recticel communicate transparently about sustainability aspects, opting for Environmental Product Declarations (EPDS) on some of our insulation products. Containing information about the ecological impact of construction products, these voluntary declarations take the form of a report.

The content of an EPD is based on the results of a lifecycle assessment (LCA). An LCA calculates the impact of the raw materials, the production process and the transport during the different life phases of the product – production, installation, use phase and end of life. A third party verifies the declarations to ensure they are correct.

No compromise on performance

The various industry accreditations afforded to Recticel products are proof of their all-round quality – there is no compromise with any aspect of their performance. With our PIR solutions, the highest levels of safety, usability and thermal capability are assured. This dedication to innovating solutions that are built with the installer and end-user in mind will be crucial to delivering energy-smart homes and a healthier environment for future generations to enjoy.