Lime Street Wall Cavity Wall Insulation, Dublin South Docklands

This development located in the popular Dublin docklands features 216 one and two bedroom apartments over six floors. Designed in a u-shape block with central courtyard and internal atrium where the FIRETITE was installed.

FIRETITE was installed along the main masonry wall between the basement and ground floor. The cavity varied in thickness between 50 to 70mm, making it ideal for the installation of our innovative FIRETITE cavity wall insulation.

FIRETITE is the world’s first three-component mineral based insulation developed by BASF. It is fire classification of A2-s1, d0, a thermal conductivity of 0.034W/mK, contains no harmful pollutants, has no internal propellants and has achieved the best EMICODE emissions classification of EC1 plus.

FIRETITE was installed at this development by our registered contractor, Adrian McGirr and his team from Fior Insulation & Fire Protection. Fior are experienced passive fire protection specialists and are involved with FIRETITE because they recognised the benefits and potential for this unique product.

“It’s exciting to be involved with FIRETITE as a new innovative solution for fire rated cavity wall insulation. This product can help rectify many of the cavity wall fire challenges we have faced over the last few years”, said Adrian McGirr, Fior Insulation.

Project: A residential scheme featuring 216 apartments with private balconies or terraces situated in the heart of the Dublin docks.

Developer: Marlet Property Group

Main Contractor: BAM Ireland

Architect: Henry J. Lyons

FIRETITE Installer: Fior Insulation & Fire protection Ltd

Scope of Project: Install FIRETITE in specific brick cavity along the atrium wall at ground floor and basement

Products used: FIRETITE Class A2, S1, d0 mineral based cavity wall insulation