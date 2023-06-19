Keepmoat scoops prestigious award for Coventry development

A north Coventry housing development from top 10 housebuilder Keepmoat has been named the Residential Regeneration Project of the Year at a prestigious award ceremony.

The Spirit Quarters development, which will breathe new life into a ‘derelict’ 1950s housing estate, was crowned the winner at the Midlands Residential Property Awards 2023 in Birmingham last night.

Now in its fifth phase, the development is set to provide Coventry with a thousand new homes and transform the formerly deprived quarter into an appealing destination, whilst generating jobs and reintroducing nature.

The development also features modern methods of construction, including the use of timber frames and a prefabricated cassette roof system. This approach will improve insulation and energy efficiency, minimise disruption to local traffic and reduce site waste and its overall environmental impact.

To achieve the ambitious goals of this landmark project, the housebuilder partnered with Citizen, Moat House Community Trust, Coventry City Council and West Midlands Combined Authority in the most recent phase.

Amanda Bishop, Regional MD of the West Midlands, said: “We’re extremely proud and humbled to have won the Regeneration Project of the Year for our inspirational Spirit Quarters development. At Keepmoat we want to help develop communities and what better example than the former housing estates of Wood End, Henley Green and Manor Farm that had long since fallen into disrepair.

“Now, the site boasts a thousand new homes, of which almost a third is affordable housing, attracting more than 900 new homeowners – replacing “no-go” zone with a lively new, urban neighbourhood. The influx of new families has also attracted new shops and amenities, creating a welcoming buzz, new jobs and cementing north Coventry’s status as an up-and-coming area.”

Director of Regeneration at Citizen Housing Kevin Roach added: “Citizen are thrilled to be part of an award winning project that will deliver much needed housing in Coventry. Working with Keepmoat has been fundamental to the success of this project.”

