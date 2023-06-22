Plans submitted for third residential development at Peel L&P’s Trafford Waters

A planning application has been submitted this week by X1 Developments and Peel L&P to create 208 “open market” new homes as part of the latest phase of residential development at Peel L&P’s Trafford Waters site in TraffordCity.

The proposals being considered will include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments across two buildings, which will also include a first-floor residents roof garden.

A range of public greenspaces, including a new waterside park are being created by Peel L&P as part of the wider Trafford Waters development and these new proposed homes will embrace the natural and sustainable surroundings as well as featuring their own large residential roof terrace garden overlooking the wider TraffordCity.

The submission by X1 Developments and Peel L&P follows a flurry of good news for Trafford Waters, with planning being recently approved for Montpelier Estates’ innovatively designed homes for elderly living with on-site specialist facilities and amenities for people in need of dementia care; in addition to planning approval for L&Q’s (formerly Trafford Housing Trust) affordable homes scheme which received the go-ahead to create 83 one and two-bedroom homes, which has now started on site.

The new residential proposals represent the first wave of homes being brought forward as part of Peel L&P’s wider Trafford Waters development, a scheme that will create 3,000 new homes, over 100,000 sq ft of amenity space and 850,000 sq ft of offices in the area. The development is estimated to create over 5,000 jobs and will include a new primary school plus 20 acres of open spaces for residents, employees and visitors to live, work and enjoy.

James Whittaker, Executive Director of Development at Peel L&P said: “Trafford Waters is all about creating a community for everyone.

“With L&Q’s affordable homes scheme commencing on site and Montpelier Estates recently receiving planning permission for their elderly living scheme; X1 Developments’ plans will complement our approved schemes whilst creating another offering for our community, making Trafford Waters even more inclusive.

“We have a strong and trusted partnership with X1 Developments and we hope that Trafford Council will see how much benefit these plans will bring to the area by not only creating much needed housing but also supporting local job creation, apprenticeships and delivering a vibrant, sustainable, mixed tenure community in TraffordCity.”

Nick Sweeney, Founder of X1 Developments added: “X1 are delighted to be partnering with Peel L&P to submit this planning application to bring new ‘open market’ housing to Trafford Waters.

“Having successfully worked with Peel L&P on other waterside developments and X1’s track record for delivery, our proposed high-quality residential offering will complement the other homes being developed on site within the emerging Trafford Waters neighbourhood.”

Trafford Waters is one of Peel L&P’s seven waterfront regeneration schemes across England and Scotland within the Peel Waters portfolio which will create 30,000 homes, 10 million sq. ft of commercial space and circa 160 acres of public realm over the next 20 to 25 years.

